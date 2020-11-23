Strategy Analytics: Largest Smartphones will Drive Holiday Shopping

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, consumers are choosing smartphones with the largest sized displays in 2020. New super-large display smartphones from Samsung and Apple will supercharge holiday smartphone buying this year.

Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “More than 900 million superphablets with displays 6.0 to 6.99 inches will be shipped globally in 2020. These super-large display smartphones have overtaken every other size category and will continue to expand their share in future years.”

Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Smaller sized smartphones, with displays under-five (5) inches are steadily losing ground to larger-display smartphones. The Apple iPhone SE 2020 edition, with a 4.7 inch display, briefly boosted the category, but at just 7% of all smartphones shipped in 2020, the under-five inch category is steadily shrinking and by 2025 will have effectively disappeared.”

Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “In Western Europe superphablets will capture 77% of total smartphone volumes in 2020 and 76% in North America, making them the most important category in these regions, and certainly top-sellers during the holiday shopping season.”

The full report, Global Smartphone Display Size Forecasts by Region: 2010 to 2025, is published by Strategy Analytics' Emerging Device Technologies service

