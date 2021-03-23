Strategy Analytics: Half-Billion Wearables Sold Worldwide in 2020

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$aapl #airpods—According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, more than a half-billion wearables were sold worldwide for the first time ever in 2020. TWS Bluetooth earbuds and smartwatches from Apple, Xiaomi and others were among the main drivers of wearables growth.

Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said, “We estimate global wearable sales grew a healthy 37 percent from 384 million units in 2019 to a record 527 million last year in 2020. This is the first time ever that global wearable sales have topped the half-billion level.”

Ville Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Earwear and wristwear together accounted for 98 percent of all wearables sold worldwide in 2020. TWS Bluetooth earbuds and smartwatches, such as Apple AirPods or Xiaomi Mi Watch, are the big two categories driving wearables growth today.”

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “If current growth trends continue, global wearable sales will top 2 billion units and overtake smartphone sales before the end of the decade. Wearables can be worn on almost any part of the body, from head to toe. For example, smartglasses for augmented reality, smart rings with biosensors, or smart sneakers with pollution monitors. The scope for future wearables growth is huge.”

Exhibit 1: Global Wearable Sales in 2019 to 2020 1

Global Wearable Sales by Type (Millions of Units) 2019 2020 Growth YoY (%) Earwear 203 327 61% Wristwear 169 188 11% Others 11 12 4% Total 384 527 37% Global Wearable Sales by Type (% of Total) 2019 2020 Earwear 53% 62% Wristwear 44% 36% Others 3% 2% Total 100% 100% Total Growth: Year-over-Year (%) 60% 37% Source: Strategy Analytics

The full report, Global Wearables Sales 2020, is published by Strategy Analytics, details of which can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/rdbbvr9j.

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics is a global, independent research and consulting firm. The company is headquartered in Boston, USA, with offices in the UK, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India and China. Visit www.strategyanalytics.com for more information.

1 Numbers are rounded. Wearables are defined here as worn and connected devices such as Bluetooth headsets, smartwatches, basic watches, fitnessbands, smartglasses, untethered VR headsets, smart jewelry, smart apparel, and others.

Contacts

Americas Contact:



Steven Waltzer / +1 617 614 0758 / [email protected]

EMEA Contact:



Neil Mawston / +44 1908 423 628 / [email protected]

Asia Contact:



Ville Ukonaho / +44 1908 423 634 / [email protected]