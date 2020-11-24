Strategy Analytics: Growing Demand For Smart Displays Drove Global Smart Speaker Sales To 2.6% Growth in Q3

Amazon Market Share Fell Slightly As Google, Baidu, Alibaba and Apple Increased Share

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smart speaker users are switching increasingly to display-based devices, or Smart Displays, according to the latest research from Strategy Analytics’ Smart Speakers and Screens service. The share of all smart speaker sales incorporating a display was 26% in Q3 2020, compared to 22% a year earlier. Sales of Smart Displays in Q3 rose year-on-year by 21% to 9.5 million units, while sales of basic smart speakers (without a display) fell by 3% over the same period. This led to an overall increase of 2.6% in smart speaker sales (with or without a display) in Q3 2020 compared to Q3 2019. Amazon and Baidu lead the market for smart displays; the best-selling devices in Q3 were the Amazon Echo Show 5 and the Baidu Xiaodu Zaijia 1c. A growing range of smart display apps and services as well as lower device prices are key factors in their success.

In the overall smart speaker market, Amazon retained first place in Q3 with a 28.8% share of global shipments, although its sales fell slightly compared to a year earlier. Amazon’s main rivals all increased sales and market share, with the exception of Xiaomi, which had a disappointing quarter. The 2020 smart speaker market was badly hit in Q1 by pandemic-driven supply issues, but has steadily recovered since then. Q4 is expected to be a strong period following the launch of new models by the three major US vendors and continued improvement in economic and consumer sentiment in many countries.

“Like many sectors, smart speakers have had a difficult year for well-rehearsed reasons,” notes David Watkins, Director, Smart Speakers and Screens. “But the shoots of recovery are beginning to show, and vendor commitment is evident from the many new products and improved technologies now being introduced. Barring any further major economic disruption, we expect 2021 to be marked by further healthy growth in the smart speaker business.”

