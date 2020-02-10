Strategy Analytics: Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments to Hit 100 Million by 2025

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$aapl #apple—According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, global foldable smartphone shipments will grow from under 1 million units in 2019 to 100 million by 2025. Samsung, Huawei and others lead the way. High pricing, low display-yields and questionable durability are holding back the foldables market today, but those problems will be solved in the long-term.





Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “We forecast global foldable smartphone shipments will grow strongly from under 1 million units in 2019 to 100 million by 2025. Foldables will be the fastest-growing segment of the premium smartphone market for the next decade.”

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Foldables pack a big screen into a small design. Consumers can surf rich content, like video, on a large display, and then fold the device away neatly into a pocket or bag.”

Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “Samsung was the world’s number one foldable smartphone vendor in 2019, followed by Huawei in second place. Samsung is top in Western regions, like the US, while Huawei is focusing on its home market of China. Rival brands, such as Motorola and TCL, will deliver their own new models in 2020 and look to grab a slice of the foldables pie. By 2025, every major player should have a foldables portfolio, including Apple.”

Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “For now, the foldables industry has several hurdles to overcome, including very high pricing, low yields of bendable displays, and questionable durability about whether the hinges or screens will last for more than a few months. However, the technical problems for foldables are not unsolvable, and we expect the issues to be addressed in the coming years.”

