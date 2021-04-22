Strategy Analytics: Future of Location Sector Remains Bright as Automotive, On-Demand and Other Industries Drive Location Service Demand

HERE Maintains Overall Platform Leadership

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics expects continued growth in demand for location services and location intelligence across a broad range of sectors and use-cases, including automotive, transport and logistics, mobility, asset management, and others in its latest report, “Location Platform Benchmark: 2021. The report also includes Strategy Analytics’ annual benchmark of global location companies, Google, HERE, Mapbox and TomTom. HERE maintains overall leadership, scoring strongly across most attributes, followed by Google, TomTom and Mapbox.





A broad range of industries are seeking to exploit location intelligence and both off-the-shelf and customized geospatial services to achieve competitive advantage, ensuring that the outlook for the location sector remains positive. Nitesh Patel, Director, Wireless Media, Strategy Analytics noted, “Automotive, transport and logistics, mobility services and asset tracking remain the bread and butter for providers of location services. However, the future of geospatial services will evolve to support emerging use-cases like increased vehicle and machine automation, mixed and augmented reality, and digital twins, which can be used to train machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence.”

Strategy Analytics’ study also assessed the strengths and weaknesses of global location companies, Google, HERE, Mapbox, and TomTom, across characteristics including map making capabilities, strength in automotive, map visualization, appeal to developers, and openness and flexibility. HERE leads in automotive and growth vision, co-leads in openness, and scores strongly in map-making, search, and POI. Google leads in map-making capabilities, local search and developer reach. TomTom is strong in map-making, automotive and has made improvements in many domains like POI capability. Mapbox stands out in map data visualization and customization.

David MacQueen, Executive Director, Strategy Analytics, noted “Competition in the location sector remains as intense as ever, with developers across industry verticals seeking location services to meet their specific requirements. For continued success it is critical for location platforms to offer location services and solutions that deliver detail, accuracy, openness, customization capabilities and global scale to meet a broad and expanding set of location needs.”

