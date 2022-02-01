Strategy Analytics: Consumer AR Device Market Triples from 2020-21

Nreal takes #1 spot and gains first mover advantage

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The AR device market has so far been dominated by enterprise devices. Although AR has proven popular with consumers on smartphones with breakout hit apps such as Pokémon GO and Snapchat, consumer devices have yet to reach the mainstream. But there are encouraging signs – Strategy Analytics latest report, “Has Consumer AR finally arrived? Market triples from 2020-2021” shows that the consumer AR device market tripled from 2020-21. Nreal has taken an early lead in this space with a 75% share of consumer AR shipments in 2021.





The report author, Executive Director David MacQueen, said, “Consumer shipments grew 161% YoY from 2020 to 2021. In the same period, growth in consumer AR revenues outpaced the overall market, growing over 300% YoY. There are a broad range of devices attempting to address the consumer AR market. However, none has achieved more than a single digit % share of shipments in 2020 or 2021, with one notable exception. It is newcomer Nreal which is driving the consumer AR market, having found the sweet spot for both price ($599) and functionality. A 75% market share of consumer AR shipments in 2021, rising to 81% in 1H 2022, demonstrates Nreal’s success.”

“Nreal has a lead over its competitors with its optical technology. Comparing the Nreal Light and Air against over 60 other devices in our Dedicated AR Device Specification Tracker, Nreal devices are in the top 16% of devices by display resolution, and rank in the top 20% device grouping for field of view (FoV). Nreal’s go-to-market strategy, in partnership with carriers, has been another key factor in building the company’s leadership position. The company now has a global reach with 8 carriers in 7 countries, across 3 continents.”

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_Devices

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics



Metaverse, Augmented and Virtual Reality: Click here

Contacts

Report contacts:

European Contact: David MacQueen, +44 (0)1908 423 623, [email protected]