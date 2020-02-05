Strategy Analytics: Apple Watch Outsells the Entire Swiss Watch Industry in 2019

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$aapl #android—According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry by a huge margin in 2019. Apple Watch shipped 31 million units worldwide in 2019, compared with 21 million for all Swiss watch brands combined. Swiss companies, like Swatch, are losing the smartwatch wars.

Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said, “We estimate Apple Watch shipped 30.7 million units worldwide in 2019, growing a healthy 36 percent from 22.5 million in 2018. A blend of attractive design, user-friendly tech and sticky apps makes the Apple Watch wildly popular in North America, Western Europe and Asia.”

Neil Mawston, Executive Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “We estimate the entire Swiss watch industry together shipped 21.1 million units worldwide in 2019, falling 13 percent from 24.2 million in 2018. Analog wristwatches remain popular among older consumers, but younger buyers are tipping toward smartwatches and computerized wristwear.”

Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, added, “Traditional Swiss watch makers, like Swatch and Tissot, are losing the smartwatch wars. Apple Watch is delivering a better product through deeper retail channels and appealing to younger consumers who increasingly want digital wristwear. The window for Swiss watch brands to make an impact in smartwatches is closing. Time may be running out for Swatch, Tissot, TAG Heuer, and others.”

Exhibit 1: Global Apple Watch vs. Swiss Watch Industry Shipments in 2019 1 Global Wristwear Device Shipments (Millions of Units) 2018 2019 Growth YoY (%) Apple Watch 22.5 30.7 36% Swiss Watch Industry 24.2 21.1 -13% Source: Strategy Analytics

The full report, Apple Watch Outsells Entire Swiss Watch Industry in 2019, is published by the Strategy Analytics Wearable Device Ecosystems (WDE) service, details of which can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/yy6nsmzj.

1 Numbers are rounded. The Swiss Watch Industry refers to all wristwatches made in Switzerland and shipped globally.

