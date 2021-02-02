Strategy Analytics: Apple Takes Smartphone Apps Processor Revenue Leadership

Revenue Reaches All-Time-High

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Smartphone AP market posted an all-time-high revenue in Q3 2020, driven by increased mix of 5G APs.

The global smartphone applications processor (AP) market grew 32 percent in revenue terms to $7.4 billion in Q3 2020, according to Strategy Analytics’ Handset Component Technologies (HCT) service report.

According to this Strategy Analytics’ research report “Smartphone Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q3 2020: Revenue Surges 32 Percent” from Strategy Analytics, Apple, Qualcomm, MediaTek, HiSilicon, and Samsung LSI captured the top-five revenue share spots in the global smartphone applications processor (AP) market in Q3 2020. Apple led the smartphone AP market with a 31 percent revenue share, followed by Qualcomm with 21 percent and MediaTek with 19 percent.

Smartphone APs with on-device artificial intelligence (AI) grew 28 percent in Q3 2020.

Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, commented, “Apple overtook Qualcomm to capture the top smartphone AP revenue share spot in Q3 2020. Qualcomm also faced heat from MediaTek in terms of units as Qualcomm’s AP shipments reached the lowest in the last eight years. Qualcomm, however, is expected to reclaim its top spot in Q4 2020 with increased 4G and 5G AP shipments.”

Stephen Entwistle, Vice President of the Strategy Analytics Strategic Technologies Practice, added, “HiSilicon and Samsung LSI both saw their smartphone AP shipments decline in Q3 2020. Trade restrictions have affected HiSilicon’s AP shipments and we expect its shipments to decline further in 2021. Unisoc, on the other hand, saw signs of recovery in its smartphone AP shipments with its new Tiger-branded 4G APs.”

