Strategy Analytics: Apple Captures Half of All Smartphones Sold During 6.18 Online Shopping Festival in China

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–According to new research from Strategy Analytics, 14 million units of smartphones were sold during 6.18 online shopping festival in China this year, down -25% YoY. Apple solidified the leadership at the expense of Chinese brands. Xiaomi and Honor follow and rank in the top three list.





Linda Sui, Senior Director at Strategy Analytics, said, “COVID-related disruptions and economic headwinds caused the mixed performance. Smartphone online sales price grew to 4,300+ CNY (US$ 660+) this year thanks to the greater mix of higher-priced iPhones, up +13% YoY. However, total smartphone online sales revenue still posted -16% annual decline with 62.6 billion CNY (US$ 9.5 billion).”

Peng Peng, Analyst at Strategy Analytics, added, “Apple solidified the leadership with impressive performance during 6.18 festival this year. Apple outperformed the market selling nearly 7 million iPhone units, modestly down -4% YoY. We estimate Apple generated a revenue of 41.5 billion CNY (US$ 6.3 billion), with a full retail price of 6,300+ CNY (950+ USD). Apple ranked top by revenue share across all major platforms (JD, TMall and Pinduoduo etc.).”

Yiwen Wu, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, added, “Xiaomi and Honor ranked in the top three list, followed by vivo (IQOO) and OPPO. We estimate Xiaomi seized 30% volume share, slightly down from 32% one year ago. Honor captured 10% volume share, growing from 6% in 2021. Vivo (IQOO) and OPPO ranked the top five list with 6% and 4% volume share respectively. Xiaomi dominates the entry and mid-tier segment, Redmi Note 11 and 11 Pro sold very well on JD and TMall this year.”

Linda Sui, Senior Director at Strategy Analytics, added, “JD.com remains as the major platform. We estimate roughly 49% smartphones were sold through JD.com during 6.18 online festival this year, followed by TMall and Taobao (combined took 30% volume share). However, the leadership and dominance of traditional e-retailers (JD.com, TMall and Taobao, and Pinduoduo) have been dented by the rising livestreaming platforms, such as TikTok and Kuaishou that have been catching up quickly. We estimate TikTok and Kuaishou contributed to 8% and 6% smartphone online sales volume share this year during 6.18, up from 3% and 2% last year. We recommend all stakeholders tracking smartphone online channels to closely monitor and evaluate the development of China online market.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Wireless Smartphone Strategies Service: Click Here

Contacts

Report contacts:

US Contact: Linda Sui, +1 617 614 0735, [email protected]

European Contact: Peng Peng, +44 1908 423 602, [email protected]

China Contact: Yiwen Wu, +86 156 0180 3216, [email protected]

South Korea Contact: Woody Oh, +82 10 2230 2201, [email protected]