Strategy Analytics: Advancements in Wired and Wireless Connectivity Increase Power, Data for In-Car Infotainment Systems

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advancements in several key data and power delivery protocol standards bring a new level of convenience and capability to new car buyers.

The Strategy Analytics Automotive Infotainment and Telematics (AIT) service report, “Wired and Wireless Connectivity 2020 – Higher Power, Data; Focus on Improving User Experience” reviews the key technologies, advancements and forecasts in the wired and wireless connectivity space.

At one time the exclusive province of premium models, vehicle connectivity has now become a basic customer expectation in mainstream brands and models. However, there is a wide diversity of approaches to implementation, feature sets and service tiers.

“Connectivity technologies continue to advance quickly in the automotive space,” said Edward Sanchez, Senior Analyst for Strategy Analytics’ Global Automotive Practice. “Connectivity has truly become democratized. Entry-level to luxury models all offer some level of connectivity.”

“New car buyers truly have an embarrassment of riches in terms of in-vehicle connectivity options,” said Richard Robinson, Director of Strategy Analytics’ Automotive Infotainment and Telematics service. “The key differentiator will be ease-of-use, seamless integration, and intuitive functionality. Anyone can take the ‘kitchen sink’ approach of throwing all the technologies in the cabin, but it’s a tougher task to make them all work in harmony, and meet customers’ expectations.”

Among the highlights of the report include a closer look at USB-C and USB4’s role in device charging and data delivery, new applications for Bluetooth including digital key, the mainstream implementation of wireless smartphone projection systems Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the increased implementation of Qi wireless inductive charging.

About Strategy Analytics



Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.



#SA_Automotive

For more information about Strategy Analytics



Strategy Analytics Global Automotive Practice

Strategy Analytics Automotive Infotainment and Telematics

Contacts

European Contact: Richard Robinson, +44 (0)1908 423 646, [email protected]

US Contact: Edward Sanchez, +1 617 614 0717, [email protected]

China Contact: Kevin Li, +86 186 0110 3697, [email protected]