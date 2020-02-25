Straight Outta Brewlab: Redhook Debuts Busta Lime IPA

The easy-drinking IPA made with real lime juice is rolling out in cans designed by Seattle artist Jordan Kay

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#craftbeer–Redhook Brewery is kicking off 2020 with the release of Busta Lime IPA, an India Pale Ale packed with real lime juice, lime-nuanced hops, and a light malty sweetness. The refreshingly sweet-tart beer is the latest in Redhook’s series of innovation beers that are brewed and tested at Redhook Brewlab before rolling out in limited release packages designed by local artists. Busta Lime IPA, which features artwork by Seattle illustrator and designer Jordan Kay, will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft across Washington state this month.

Located in Seattle’s bustling Capitol Hill neighborhood, Redhook Brewlab has become a testing ground for new beers, and Busta Lime IPA is the fifth beer Redhook has scaled up after gaining popularity in the taproom. “Last year, we were experimenting with brewing fruit-centric IPAs, and we didn’t think anyone had really perfected a lime IPA, so we decided to give it a shot. People loved it and Busta Lime IPA really took off at Brewlab,” said Redhook Head Brewer Joel Kosic. “The name is an ode to the massive amount of fresh-squeezed limes used and, of course, everyone’s favorite high-speed rhyming rap legend.”

Redhook tapped Jordan Kay, an award-winning Seattle designer who has worked with companies such as Starbucks, Food52, and Seattle Met, to design the custom artwork for the Busta Lime IPA packaging. “I was inspired by vibrant, energetic summer days that make you want to bust a move – or a lime,” said Kay. The artwork features a bold and colorful design with limes, hops, and two break dancers suspended in the air. “It was exciting to use loose typography and juicy pop colors that make it feel as though the art on the can is moving,” Kay said.

Three different hops – Wakatu, Lemondrop, and Sterling – enhance the natural lime juice used in the brewing process, while Premium Pilsner and Carahell malts provide a subtle sweetness. Busta Lime IPA clocks in at 6.2% ABV and 45 IBU. In addition to releasing in six-packs of 12-ounce cans, Busta Lime IPA will also be part of Redhook’s Hoppy Hook Pack Variety Pack, along with 12-ounce cans of El Sonido Mexican-Style Lager, Atomic Robot IPA, and Peaches for Me IPA.

For additional information on Redhook Brewery, visit redhook.com and follow the brewery on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. To find Busta Lime IPA near you, visit Redhook’s beer-finder: http://www.Redhook.com/find-beer.

Busta Lime IPA

This IPA blends up real lime juice, lime-nuanced hops and light malty sweetness for a refreshingly sweet-tart flavor.

Malts: Weyermann Premium Pilsner, Weyermann Carahell



Hops: Wakatu, Lemondrop, Sterling



ABV: 6.2 %



IBU: 45

About Redhook Brewery

Redhook was born out of the entrepreneurial spirit of early 1980s in the heart of Seattle. While the term didn’t exist at the time, Redhook became one of America’s first craft breweries with a focus on creating a better beer. Redhook recently returned to its Seattle roots with Brewlab, its small batch innovation hub in the heart of Capitol Hill. At Brewlab, head brewer Joel Kosic has a knack for crafting inventive beers born out of innovation, creativity and experimentation. Redhook’s beer lineup includes ESB, Long Hammer IPA, Big Ballard Imperial IPA, and a variety of seasonal and limited release beers, including Peaches for Me, Winterhook, and more. Redhook beers are available on draught and in bottles and cans around the country. Redhook Brewery, Est. Seattle, WA 1981.

Contacts

Megan Griffith, [email protected]