Storihale Marketing Brings Digital Marketing Expertise to Arizona’s Health and Wellness Industry

Entrepreneur, marketing executive launches consultancy to support alternative healthcare providers, dental practices and fitness companies following struggles with autoimmune disease

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With an abundance of digital opportunities available to grow a business, Storihale Marketing is a new digital marketing consultancy helping health and wellness businesses navigate the complexity, identify the right marketing channels and ultimately achieve desired results.

Based in Phoenix, Storihale Marketing was founded by Leane Owen, a highly experienced marketing executive and entrepreneur who chose to bring her talents to alternative healthcare providers, fitness companies and dental practices following her own struggles with an autoimmune disease.

“The stresses of motherhood and running businesses took an extra toll on me over the years, compounding health issues from an autoimmune disease,” she said. “I engaged in aggressive self-study and got help from some incredible alternative health providers over the years. My passion for the industry grew as I continued to make gains in my strength and recovery. Storihale is the result of this personal passion coupled with my professional expertise.”

Owen has more than two decades of experience devising and executing marketing strategies proven to spark exponential growth and elevate brands. Prior to founding Storihale, she owned two successful businesses in the construction and manufacturing industries. She oversaw and directed all marketing and positioning activities, transforming one business from a regional brand into a national powerhouse in just a few years. Before that, Owen held marketing positions on the corporate side – in the human resources and healthcare fields – and spent time working in various marketing and web development agencies as a project manager and consultant. Additionally, she taught graphic design at Clark University in Worcester, Mass.

“With Storihale, I can use my experience to support businesses near and dear to my heart,” said Owen. “Health and wellness businesses face steep challenges with visibility, targeting, referrals and retention, and we can provide the tools and knowledge to overcome such barriers and achieve business development goals.”

Primary services include:

Marketing strategy development

Marketing audits

Website design and development

Social media management

Digital marketing

Marketing collateral development

To request a free consultation, visit Storihale online or call (602) 908-5760. Marketing tips for dental practices, alternative healthcare providers and fitness companies are also available on the website.

About Storihale Marketing

Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Storihale Marketing is a digital marketing consultancy offering targeted services for health and wellness businesses. It creates customized marketing strategies for a range of budgets focused on attracting new clients and retaining existing networks. More at storihale.com.

Contacts

Leane Owen



Principal



[email protected]

(602) 908-5760