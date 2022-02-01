Stone-Goff Partners Portfolio Company MissionWired Acquires Chapman Cubine Allen + Hussey

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stone-Goff Partners (“SGP”) today announced the acquisition of Chapman Cubine Allen + Hussey (“CCAH”) by SGP portfolio company MissionWired, a leading provider of tech-enabled business services that support nonprofit and political clients in digital fundraising. CCAH is an award-winning full-service direct marketing firm addressing the needs of non-profit and political clients. Stone-Goff invested in MissionWired in 2021.

At the vanguard of digital advocacy, MissionWired harnesses the power of digital storytelling and connectivity, crafting strategic communications around online fundraising, acquisition advertising and analytics coding, graphic design, and more. CCAH is at the forefront of the ever-changing direct marketing industry, helping shape the future of omnichannel donor-centric marketing with impactful direct mail, multimedia digital, phone and mobile strategies.

“This partnership of digital and direct mail experts brings together best-in-class specialists to create a team of data-powered, changemakers delivering groundbreaking results for mission-driven organizations and campaigns,” said Hannah Stone Craven, co-founder of Stone-Goff Partners. “Both MissionWired and CCAH bring a sophisticated and forward thinking approach to the obstacles facing mission-driven organizations. In the first of what will be a series of strategic acquisitions for MissionWired, the expanded offerings will benefit clients of both firms while allowing the leadership team to remain focused on opportunities for growth.”

MissionWired clients include Save the Children, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the USO, Sandy Hook Promise, Democratic political committees and members of the U.S. Senate.

“Both MissionWired and CCAH provide solutions to the challenges faced within our expertise of digital or direct mail,” said Anne Lewis, CEO and President of MissionWired. “The union between MissionWired and CCAH is forged on the belief that as digital experts, direct mail experts, and creators of the first-ever digital co-op, we can be something that has never existed in our space: best-in-class specialists joined together to create a team of data-powered, do-it-all changemakers.”

“With an opportunity to expand our offerings and bring expertise across all channels to our partners, the decision to join forces was simple,” said Kim Cubine, President of CCAH. “Together, the possibilities are endless as we develop integrated, cross-channel strategies that honor the needs and requirements of the organizations we both serve through direct mail, email, SMS, paid social, and more.”

About Stone-Goff Partners

Stone-Goff Partners is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market Technology-Driven Service businesses. The companies we invest in combine service offerings with technology and focus on attractive, defined end-markets. Core verticals include business services, human capital and training, marketing services, consulting services, IT services, consumer services and outsourcing. Stone-Goff invests in founder-owned businesses and corporate carve-outs.

Founded in 2010 by Hannah Stone Craven and Laurens Goff, Stone-Goff leverages the extensive investment, operational and sector-specific experience of its partners and Talent Network to drive value creation within its portfolio companies. For more information about Stone-Goff Partners, please visit stonegoff.com.

About MissionWired

MissionWired harnesses the power of digital storytelling and connectivity, deploying millions of emails, motivated countless Facebook likes and shares and generated untold tweets and retweets. We’ve crafted strategic communications for dozens of members of both houses of Congress, large national nonprofit organizations and even The White House.

We were at the vanguard of digital advocacy, inventing the tactics in wide use today. We are a full-service agency that can tackle any challenge thrown our way. From online fundraising, acquisition advertising and analytics to coding, graphic design and writing, we have top-flight talent who’ve been recognized as the best in their fields. Our clients include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the USO, Sandy Hook Promise, Democratic political committees and members of the U.S. Senate. For more information, visit missionwired.com.

About CCAH

For over 30 years, CCAH has been on a quest to deliver award-winning direct marketing campaigns that have kept us at the forefront of the ever-changing direct marketing industry. The CCAH teams across the country are helping shape the future of omnichannel donor-centric marketing with impactful direct mail, multimedia digital, phone and mobile strategies. We embrace new ideas, innovative solutions and creative tactics that help our clients break through the clutter in our highly competitive field. For more information, visit ccah.com.

