Stern Pinball’s Foo Fighters Pinball Games Sell Out in Record Time

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stern Pinball, Inc. is celebrating the success of its newest cornerstone game release after a blockbuster opening week. Foo Fighters pinball machines sold out in record time, with all 1,000 Limited Edition machines selling out in minutes. The entire initial production run of both Pro Edition and Premium Edition games have also sold out in just a few days. With nearly 2 million video views and 3 million impressions of the announcement across social media channels, Foo Fighters pinball machines instantly became one of the hottest, most in-demand pinball machines in company history.

Due to the unprecedented demand for the game, Stern Pinball will build a second run of games in the next few months. Interested buyers should place orders now to ensure a game allocation. Contact your local dealer to place an order or send an inquiry to [email protected] and a Stern representative will assist you with the order.

Pinball players will experience an entirely new game adventure that includes 15 iconic Foo Fighters songs and a novel storyline that takes the Foo Fighters on tour across America to defeat the alien Overlord and save Rock ‘n’ Roll. The story is presented with all original hand drawn animations and motion graphics. The playfield highlights a layout full of new shots and combinations along with interactive toys, such as the Area 51 elevated playfield and the Overlord magnetic ball action arena. The amazing hand drawn art and illustrations are the work of renowned illustrator Zombie Yeti.

“Stern Pinball games are now the ultimate consumer gaming experience. Pinball, unlike other platforms, combines the physical world, digital world, and the online world to provide what digital games cannot. Stern Pinball games immerse players in the world’s most iconic IP and are the most exciting home gaming devices to share with friends and family. We are feverishly focused on increasing production to keep up with demand as secondary market values continue to rise,” said Seth Davis, President & CEO of Stern Pinball.

Foo Fighters fans and pinball aficionados will be among the first to lay their hands on the flipper buttons of this amazing game experience this weekend in Austin, Texas. Stern Pinball is hosting a pop-up arcade at The House of Internet happening at The Pershing, on Friday, March 10th, and Saturday, March 11th. All players who connect to the games via their Insider Connected account will receive a special digital badge and have the opportunity to unlock Foo Fighters game achievements. Register for Insider Connected and become a hero at insider.sternpinball.com/.

Pricing and Availability:

Order now for your chance to receive the game by the end of the year:

Pro Edition: $US 6,999 Premium Edition: $US 9,699

Foo Fighters pinball machines and accessories are available now through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. creates compelling entertainment that inspires a lifetime love of games, sparks passion, forges friendships, and connects people everywhere through fun, innovative, technologically advanced pinball games, and experiences. Headquartered minutes from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Foo Fighters, James Bond, Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira’s House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball’s games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

About Insider Connected

Insider Connected is a comprehensive technology initiative to connect the universe of Stern pinball machines. The platform is designed to enhance and extend player engagement with the games across both home and commercial environments. It also presents professional operators of the pinball machines with a robust set of tools to drive location play, build player loyalty, analyze performance, make adjustments remotely, and maintain the machines.

Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com. Players can also register at a connected game by scanning a registration QR code on the machine. Once a player registers, they are issued a unique QR Code that can be used to identify that player at any connected Stern pinball machine anywhere in the world. When a player scans into the machine, they can track progress, earn new game specific achievements, engage with the player community, and participate in promotions and Challenge Quests.

“Insider Connected is transforming how players interact with pinball machines. Operators are benefiting from new tools that drive repeat play and help maintain games remotely while players can earn special entertainment location badges,” said Seth Davis, President and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.

