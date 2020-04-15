Stearns Lending Announces Lender Credit for First Responders

All Borrowers Are Provided With Online Tools To Apply and Complete A Refinance or Purchase Home Loan Safely and Securely

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ThankYouFirstResponders–Stearns Lending, LLC (“Stearns”), a leading nationwide mortgage lender originating and purchasing loans through Wholesale, Retail, Joint Venture, and Preferred Partner channels, recognizes that first responders at the Federal, State and Local levels are on the front lines, providing vital support to our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. To express the company’s sincerest gratitude, Stearns is offering a significant lender credit* to first responders who apply for a refinance or mortgage to purchase a home through May 31st.

The following occupations are eligible for the lender credit:

Active Military – all branches

National Guard – all branches

Law Enforcement

Fire Fighters

Paramedics/EMS

Physicians, Physicians Assistants, Nurses, Medical Technicians, Medical Lab Personnel

Stearns offers many different mortgage options to fit a variety of financial situations, including Conventional, FHA, USDA and VA home loans, doctor loan programs, and other loan programs that require little to no money down.

To make the mortgage process as streamlined as possible in these challenging times, Stearns is following mortgage industry guidelines that provide options to minimize contact during the loan process. Stearns provides all borrowers with access to a digital mortgage application, the ability to securely upload documents, alternative home appraisal and employment verification options, and eClose to make closing day as safe as possible for borrowers and closing agents. All mortgage loan originators have the tools to work remotely so they can continue to provide personal guidance for their borrowers throughout the loan process via phone, email and video chat.

“Everyone at Stearns Lending appreciates the dedication and service of all first responders working on the front-lines. We look forward to having the privilege of being able to serve these modern-day heroes during this time,” said David Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, Stearns Lending, LLC.

Homeowners and home buyers working in the above occupations who are interested in applying for a refinance or purchase home loan can contact any of the Stearns Lending, LLC affiliates who are licensed to operate in their state for specific details of the program:

BKCO Mortgage: AK, AZ, FL, ID, NM, OR, TX, and WA



Certainty Home Loans: 20 states



Compass Home Loans: Hawaii



Equity Mortgage Group: CA, CO, OR, WA, WY



The Gibraltar Group Mortgage: Texas



Home Mortgage Alliance: CA, CO, OR, WA, WY



KBHS Home Loans: AZ, CA, CO, FL, NC, NV, TX



Premia Relocation Mortgage: All 50 states



Private Mortgage Advisors: California



Results Mortgage: Minnesota



Stearns Home Loans: 49 states, except NY

*Customers must apply before May 31st and close on or before July 31st. One discount per loan application. Excludes Bond and Texas Vet program.

About Stearns Lending, LLC

For 30 years, Stearns Lending, LLC, has been a leading provider of mortgage lending services in Wholesale, Retail, and Strategic Alliance sectors throughout the United States, where licenses are held. The company is a Top 20 Independent Mortgage Lender and was listed as one of the Top Mortgage Companies in America in 2018 by Mortgage Executive Magazine.

Stearns Lending is an equal housing lender and is licensed to conduct business in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Additionally, Stearns Lending is an approved HUD (United States Department of Housing and Urban Development) lender; a Single-Family Issuer for Ginnie Mae (Government National Mortgage Association); an approved Seller/Servicer for Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association); and an approved Seller/Servicer for Freddie Mac (Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation). Stearns Lending is also approved as a VA (United States Department of Veterans Affairs) lender, a USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) lender, and is an approved lending institution with FHA (Federal Housing Administration). Stearns Lending, LLC, is located at 401 E. Corporate Drive, Suite 150, Lewisville, TX 75057. Company NMLS# 1854.

