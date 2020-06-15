Stearns EVP Nick Pabarcus Elected to California Mortgage Bankers Association’s Board

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The California Mortgage Bankers Association (CMBA) appointed Nick Pabarcus, Executive Vice President of Wholesale Lending with Stearns Lending, to its Board of Directors for 2020-2021. Pabarcus was installed during the CMBA’s virtual Annual Membership Meeting held using video conferencing technology on June 10, 2020.

In his role as CMBA board member, Pabarcus will support the Association’s mission to promote sound, honest business practices in all facets of marketing, originations, lending, and servicing of residential and commercial/multi-family mortgage loans within the state.

Pabarcus has been active with the Mortgage Bankers Association as a CMB (Certified Mortgage Banker) and AMP (Accredited Mortgage Professional). He graduated from the MBA’s Future Leaders Program in 2013.

“As a member of the California MBA’s Board of Directors, I will continue to drive the advocacy efforts established by the previous Board for fair, ethical residential and commercial finance legislation,” said Pabarcus. “Mortgage banker education is equally important to me. As an instructor with the MBA’s education group since 2017, my personal focus will be CMBA member support and education for mortgage bankers that operate in California.”

A San Diego native, Pabarcus has held leadership roles with Stearns Wholesale Lending since 2011. Prior to joining Stearns, he served with Bank of America’s Correspondent Lending Division and held various management positions within the enterprise.

About California Mortgage Bankers Association

For over 60 years, The California Mortgage Bankers Association (California MBA) has been the leading statewide advocate for the residential and commercial real estate finance industry, representing its members before all government and regulatory agencies. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, The California MBA promotes fair and ethical lending practices through a wide range of educational programs, services and industry publications. For more information, please contact the CMBA office at (916) 446-7100 or visit https://www.cmba.com.

About Stearns Lending, LLC

For 30 years, Stearns Lending, LLC, has been a leading provider of mortgage lending services in Wholesale, Retail, and Strategic Alliance sectors throughout the United States, where licenses are held. The company is a Top 20 Independent Mortgage Lender and was listed as one of the Top Mortgage Companies in America in 2018 by Mortgage Executive Magazine.

Stearns Lending is an equal housing lender and is licensed to conduct business in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Additionally, Stearns Lending is an approved HUD (United States Department of Housing and Urban Development) lender; a Single-Family Issuer for Ginnie Mae (Government National Mortgage Association); an approved Seller/Servicer for Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association); and an approved Seller/Servicer for Freddie Mac (Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation). Stearns Lending is also approved as a VA (United States Department of Veterans Affairs) lender, a USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) lender, and is an approved lending institution with FHA (Federal Housing Administration). Stearns Lending, LLC, is located at 401 E. Corporate Drive, Suite 150, Lewisville, TX 75057. Company NMLS# 1854.

