Stay the Course: Insight School of Michigan Now Enrolling for the 2020-2021 School Year

LANSING, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitten State families looking for an alternative education program for the 2020-2021 school year are invited to enroll at Insight School of Michigan (ISMI), an online public charter school for students in grades 9-12. ISMI provides students throughout the state with the opportunity to reach their academic goals, while planning for the future in alternative education setting.

ISMI combines online instruction with the support of state-licensed teachers to provide a personalized learning experience for its high school students. Graduates earn a high school diploma, and those who come to ISMI behind on credits can participate in the school’s credit recovery program.

ISMI teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and students can receive support through extended class sessions and with real-time help from teachers. The school offers students the opportunity to progress faster in subjects at which they excel and spend more time on those where they need additional help.

“At ISMI we believe that a one-size-fits-all approach to education isn’t going to meet the needs of every student, and that the right learning environment can be found for anyone,” said Head of School Teresa Boardman. “We are committed to the academic and personal success of each one of our students and are proud to be a trusted online school partner to families across Michigan.”

ISMI teachers interact with students and parents via phone, email, web-based classrooms and online discussions to ensure families feel supported and students feel appropriately challenged as they work towards high school graduation.

“My daughter hated school. This is her first year in ISMI, and she’s loving it! I am very grateful this option is available and wish it had been an option for my two older children,” said ISMI parent, Barb Brauher.

Throughout the year, ISMI builds a community of online learners through weekly virtual assemblies, and the school’s Social and Emotional Learning program ensures students are ready to learn and succeed after high school.

To learn more about ISMI and enrollment, visit mi.insightschools.net, or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Insight School of Michigan

Insight School of Michigan (ISMI) is a tuition-free online public charter school authorized by Central Michigan University. As part of the Michigan public school system, ISMI is tuition-free and, gives parents and families the choice to access the rigorous, innovative and interactive curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISMI, visit mi.insightschools.net.

