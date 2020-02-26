Stats Perform and Applicaster Partner to Deliver In-Depth Mobile Sports Plugin for Direct to Consumer Apps Around the Biggest Competitions

Partnership Brings Comprehensive Sports Data and Analytics Experience to iOS and Android Compatible Devices

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stats Perform, the revolutionary leader in sports AI and data, and Applicaster, the company simplifying the development and lifecycle management of direct-to-consumer media applications, today announced a new partnership to deliver a complete sports mobile application solution through an iOS and Android compatible plugin.

Using Stats Perform’s advanced Opta football data and Applicaster’s Zapp marketplace experience with modern layouts and navigations, the partnership helps leagues, federations, competitions and companies launch modern mobile applications using fast, reliable data. The mobile plugins integrate multiple partner technologies around game and tournament statistics, including mapping, tournament analytics, social platforms outreach and push notifications, creating an all-inclusive mobile sports solution.

“Applicaster and Stats Perform are perfectly aligned to create an all-encompassing mobile offering for some of the biggest sports competitions in the world,” Patrick Stuart, Senior Director of Sports at Applicaster said. “Separately, Applicaster and Stats Perform have been working with some of the biggest global football competitions. Together, we can seamlessly integrate our solutions to provide a modern, sleek mobile application that creates a complete mobile fan experience and generate new revenue and sponsorship dollars for our customers. Our new partnership is a perfect fit.”

Last year, Stats Perform and Applicaster partnered to deliver the official mobile application for Copa America, offering fans an all-inclusive mobile solution that increased sponsorship opportunities. The Copa America app created a spike in ticket and merchandise revenue and exceeded all engagement and ‘session’ targets.

Applicaster joins Stats Perform’s Sports Partners Intelligence Network (SPIN) which combines Stats Perform’s leading sports intelligence offerings (data, insights, analytics, machine learning, computer vision and AI), with top partners to develop complementary solutions that support joint customers and the sports market.

“Through our new partnership with Applicaster, our advanced Opta football data is added into the backend of Applicaster’s mobile plugin, creating a modern, clean and easy way to receive match stats,” Stats Perform Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Channels Wayne Ford said. “Together with Applicaster, we can begin to replicate this unique offering to new and existing customers, creating a seamless mobile application offering. We are thrilled to form a new offering through our partnership and officially add Applicaster to Stats Perform’s SPIN program.”

Stats Perform and Applicaster are set to launch new mobile plugins for multiple customers in the coming months.

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbooks, teams and leagues.

About Applicaster

Applicaster simplifies the development and lifecycle management of direct-to-consumer media apps for today’s largest media companies and premium content providers. With its open APIs and extensive partner marketplace, the company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, Zapp, serves as an open-ended resource for companies to prototype, develop, launch, and manage apps, utilize OTT services, and integrate key functionalities into third-party apps. Customers such as DirecTV, ProSiebenSat.1, and Hearst are utilizing Applicaster for direct-to-consumer app design and delivery across mobile and connected TVs. Applicaster has offices in New York, San Jose, Miami, London, and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit www.applicaster.com. For inquiries, contact [email protected].

Contacts

Reed Findlay, Stats Perform Corporate Communications Manager



[email protected] / +1 847-583-2642