STARZ is Now Streaming on VIZIO

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that the STARZ app is now available on VIZIO Smart TVs.





With this addition, millions of VIZIO users across America can now access STARZ’s premium hit original series and massive library of on demand movies for every genre, mood or occasion, including drama, comedy, western, and family, sci-fi, action, documentaries and more. Highlights include STARZ original series “Power” Universe, “Outlander” and “P-Valley,” as well as such box office smashes such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Thor: The Dark World and many others.

“We welcome STARZ to the entertainment lineup available on VIZIO’s Smart TVs. The addition of STARZ marks another significant advancement in our commitment to provide our users with access to the programming they love and endless entertainment options for millions of users who begin their entertainment journey with VIZIO,” said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President, Platform Content and Partnerships at VIZIO.

“We are excited to bring our STARZ app to VIZIO Smart TVs making our premium programming available to millions of users throughout the country,” said Alison Hoffman, President of Domestic Networks at STARZ. “From our robust slate of original series dedicated to amplifying narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences, and our library that features some of the biggest movies, STARZ is delighted to bring our award-winning programming to the VIZIO platform for viewers to enjoy in an easy, frictionless way.”

STARZ joins an extensive list of fan-favorite streaming services already available on VIZIO including Apple TV+, BET+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, and Prime Video. VIZIO Smart TVs also include support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly onto the big screen. VIZIO is continuously enhancing the VIZIO platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options.

STARZ offers VIZIO users monthly and annual subscriptions with unlimited streaming options directly from the VIZIO home screen.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About STARZ

Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), is a leading global media and entertainment company that produces and distributes premium streaming content to worldwide audiences across subscription television platforms. Starz is home to the flagship domestic STARZ® brand, STARZ ENCORE, 17 premium pay TV channels and the associated on-demand and online services, including the highly rated STARZ app. With the launch of the STARZPLAY international premium streaming platform and STARZ PLAY Arabia, Starz is expanding its global footprint in a growing number of territories. Sold through multichannel video distributors, including cable operators, satellite television providers, telecommunications companies, and other online and digital platforms, Starz offers subscribers more than 7,500 distinct premium television episodes and feature films, including STARZ Original series, first-run movies and other popular programming.

