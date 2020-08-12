Staples Launches Thank A Teacher Program as Families and Teachers Gear Up for Different Back-to-School Season

Angela Kinsey partners with Staples to call for nominations; 20 teachers will win $5,000 in school supplies

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Staples US Retail announced the launch of the second annual Thank A Teacher program, giving parents and students a platform to recognize a teacher who has gone above and beyond to make a positive impact on their lives. This year, teacher appreciation has taken on a whole new meaning. Staples wants to give even more teachers the chance to win supplies for their classroom, wherever they’ll be teaching. Through the #ThankATeacher contest, 20 stand-out teachers will be awarded $5,000 in Staples gift cards to stock up on supplies for the upcoming school year.

“ It’s undeniable that this school year will look different for everyone. Staples knows that teachers will need our support more than ever – whether they’re teaching in the classroom, remotely or a combination of both,” said Mike Motz, Chief Executive Officer, Staples US Retail. “ We wanted to provide a platform this year to allow both students and parents to celebrate their teachers by sharing personal stories of gratitude and appreciation.”

Nominate a Teacher

Through Sept. 26, parents and students are encouraged to nominate outstanding teachers by sharing their personal stories on Twitter or Instagram and tagging @StaplesStores and using #ThankATeacher and #contest. They can also nominate a teacher through the form on staples.com/thankateacher for a chance for them to win $5,000 in supplies for their classroom.

This year, actress and comedian Angela Kinsey is teaming up with Staples to help celebrate teachers who have gone above and beyond in their students’ lives. Angela, a vocal champion of supporting educators, rallies support for Staples’ Thank A Teacher program in a new heart-felt video where she pays tribute to the important teachers who have made positive impacts in her family’s lives.

“ I have so much gratitude for teachers – they play such an important role in our children’s lives,” said Kinsey. “ I’m thrilled to be working with Staples and advocating for their Thank A Teacher program to recognize and reward outstanding teachers as they prepare for the upcoming school year. Teachers need our support now more than ever.”

Programs for Teachers

In addition to Staples’ Thank A Teacher program, Staples will support educators via:

Teacher Discount: Now through Sept. 26, Staples is offering 20% off for teachers as they gear up for the new school year when they shop in store. From traditional supplies to PPE, tech to furniture Staples has what teachers need to support learning this year and with a great discount. Teachers must provide school ID to receive discount. Exclusions apply*.

Now through Sept. 26, Staples is offering 20% off for teachers as they gear up for the new school year when they shop in store. From traditional supplies to PPE, tech to furniture Staples has what teachers need to support learning this year and with a great discount. Teachers must provide school ID to receive discount. Exclusions apply*. Classroom Rewards: As part of the Classroom Rewards* program, for every qualifying purchase made at Staples through Sept. 26, 20% in rewards will go directly to an enrolled educator of the customer’s choice when they enter their receipt at https://www.staples.com/classroomrewards/parent. Teachers can also earn a $5 gift reward when they enroll in Classroom Rewards.

One-Stop Destination

While this back-to-school season will look different from previous years, Staples remains the destination that connects parents, teachers and students for a successful and safe school year at home or at school. Healthy and safe shopping options like curbside pickup and buy online pick up in store make it easy and safe for parents and teachers to get everything on their back-to-school list. Customers can take advantage of ordering and receiving their products same day through Instacart, or order on Staples.com for free next day delivery options.

To address the new realities of this school year, Staples now offers PPE including face masks and hand sanitizer. Staples also offers the latest technology available to ease the transition to learning from home, from laptops and printers to headphones, keyboards, monitors, and more. Chairs and other office furniture are also in stock this season at Staples, along with the back to school basics like notebooks and planners.

To start your back-to-school shopping, visit https://www.staples.com/backtoschool or https://stores.staples.com/index.html to find the Staples near you.

About Staples US Retail

Staples US Retail supports lifelong achievement for small businesses and consumers with the products and resources they need for continued professional and personal growth. With a focus on community working and learning, Staples retail locations serve millions of customers from entrepreneurs and small businesses to parents, teachers and students. For more information about Staples US Retail please visit StaplesConnect.com, and to stay up to date on weekly deals, please visit us in store or online at staples.com®.

*Classroom Rewards

From 06/28/2020 – 09/26/2020 only, Rewards members enrolled in the Classroom Rewards program will earn 20% back in Rewards, up to $250, for submitted qualifying purchases. For all other dates throughout the year, Rewards members enrolled in the Classroom Rewards program will earn 5% back in Rewards, up to $250, for submitted qualifying purchases. For full program details, visit staples.com/classroomrewards.

*#ThankATeacher

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 18 and older as of date of entry who possess a web-enabled mobile device as of 7/25/20. Void where prohibited. Begins 12:00AM ET on 7/26/20; ends at 11:59PM ET on 9/26/20. Contest is sponsored by Staples the Office Superstore, LLC. See Official Rules for details.

*Teacher Discount

Valid in Staples® U.S. stores only. Excludes Instacart orders. Limit one coupon per customer, nontransferable. Offer is subject to change or cancellation at any time. Not valid on desktop or laptop computers, tablets, Chromebooks, streaming devices, Amazon products, Apple®, Bose®, Ink & Toner, Epson® EcoTank® printers, Google™ products, HP Instant Ink, Samsung®, Staples® Protection & Tech Help, Texas Instruments™ graphing calculators and accessories, gift cards, phone cards, postage stamps, computer workstation, direct mail services, faxing, custom-quoted orders, promotional products, scanning or self-service print. Each item purchased can only be discounted by one coupon, applied by cashier in the order received. Coupon not valid if purchased or sold and must be surrendered. Not valid on prior purchases or purchases made with Staples® Procurement or Convenience Cards. No cash/credit back. Coupon value applied pre-tax. Offer Valid 7/26-9/26/20.

Contacts

Staples US Retail



Meghan McCarrick



(508) 253-2379



[email protected]

Weber Shandwick



Sarah Gledhill



(617) 520-7070



[email protected]