Staples Launches Passport Photo Service to Get Customers Travel Ready

Additional travel offerings in store include select discounted travel accessories and TSA PreCheck® enrollment at select locations

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As COVID-19 restrictions lift and we reach a sense of normalcy, travel plans for consumers and businesses are expected to increase and reach pre-pandemic levels. Destination Analytics reported in June that nearly 86% of Americans expect to travel in the next 12 months [1]. To help customers travel at ease, Staples today announced that over 1,000 store locations now offer same-day passport photo services, along with an in-store discount with the purchase of a travel service (please see below for details concerning this offer).Additionally, select stores now offer TSA PreCheck® enrollment through a partnership with IDEMIA.

“After a long hiatus, our customers are starting to feel more comfortable traveling again,” said Brian Coupland, SVP, Merchandising at Staples US Retail. “With COVID testing requirements recently lifted in the U.S. for international travel and the number of travelers steadily increasing, Staples wanted to provide customers with quick and convenient services that makes preparing for their trip as easy as a stop at their nearby Staples store.”

Passport Photos

Staples is now offering same-day passport photo services in over 1,000 stores across the country where passport photos can be ready and available in minutes. Here’s how customers can take advantage:

Find a participating Staples store via the store locator here. Passport photos are captured in store, and customers will receive government compliant copies. Photos can be used for ID cards, permanent resident cards, select international passport or visa applications and more.

For more information on passport photo services, visit staplesconnect.com/passport-photos.

TSA PreCheck® Enrollment

Staples has partnered with IDEMIA, an authorized TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, to provide customers with the opportunity to enroll in TSA PreCheck® at hundreds of select Staples stores nationwide. Enrolling in TSA PreCheck® allows low-risk travelers to travel with ease, providing a faster, more efficient airport security screening process that is offered at 200+ airports for both domestic and international travel.

“IDEMIA is a world leader in providing trusted identity verification programs, enrolling more than 13.5 million people to date in TSA PreCheck®,” said Jessie Hillenbrand, Senior Director, Federal Marketing at IDEMIA. “With the most locations in our nationwide network of enrollment centers, Staples has been a great partner in helping deliver TSA PreCheck® enrollment to travelers.”

For more information on enrollment or to find a participating location near you, visit staplesconnect.com/tsa.

Discounted Travel Accessories

Staples stores carry an assortment of unique travel accessories like noise canceling headphones, luggage tags, and boarding pass holders that will make travel more comfortable, convenient, and worry free. Now through December 31st, 2022, purchase a travel service at any participating Staples location and receive a 20% off in-store coupon. Coupon terms and conditions apply [2], please visit https://www.staplesconnect.com/services/travel for more information.

About Staples Stores

With a focus on the community of small businesses and consumers, Staples Stores provide innovative products, services, and inspiration essential to the new ways of working and learning. Staples Stores and Staples Connect retail locations serve millions of customers from entrepreneurs and small businesses to remote workers, parents, teachers, and students. Explore Staples at a local Staples Store or online at StaplesConnect.com.

[1] Destination Analytics, “The State of the American Traveler in June 2022 – The Role of Psychographics, High Prices and Ad Imagery.” June 6, 2022, https://www.destinationanalysts.com/blog-the-state-of-the-american-traveler-in-june-2022/.

[2] Valid in Staples® U.S. stores only with the purchase of a travel service. Not valid on Instacart orders. Limit one coupon per customer, nontransferable. Offer is subject to change or cancellation at any time. Minimum purchase requirement must be met with purchases to which no other coupon or instant savings offer applies. Tax not included in calculating the minimum purchase. Not valid on desktop or laptop computers, PC hardware and accessories, tablets, Chromebooks, streaming devices, Amazon products, Apple®, Bose®, operating systems, Ink or Toner, HP+ and Instant Ink prepaid cards, Epson® EcoTank® printers, Epson® Ink or Toner, HP Ink or Toner, HP printers, Google™ products, Samsung®, Staples® Protection & Tech Help, gaming consoles and accessories, Texas Instruments™ graphing calculators and accessories, mobile phones, gift cards, phone cards, postage stamps, iPostal1 Services, computer workstation, home automation devices, TVs, select commercial kitchen appliances and accessories, software, warranties, wearable technology, Staples® Plus membership fee, select hard drives and data storage devices, surveillance and security cameras, Ultimate Ears®, Wacom®, direct mail services, faxing, custom-quoted orders, promotional products, scanning, self-service print, TSA services, PRO services, podcasting, Staples® Studio or Cricut machines. Each item purchased can only be discounted by one coupon, applied by cashier in the order received. Coupon not valid if purchased or sold and must be surrendered. Not valid on prior purchases or purchases made with Staples Advantage In-store Purchase Program. No cash/credit back. Coupon value applied pre-tax. Expires 12/31/22.

Contacts

Staples

Jocelyn Moruzzi

(508) 253-1050

[email protected]