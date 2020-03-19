Staging Concepts Transforms Ecolab Company Headquarters with Custom Rotating Doors

Staging Concepts’ design and installation project for the new Ecolab headquarters in St. Paul, Minn., is among the most noteworthy and highly customized in the company’s 30-year history. Instead of the typical request for platforms or seating risers, the Minneapolis-based provider of portable staging solutions was enlisted by McGough Construction Company, the primary contractor for the 380,000-square-foot Ecolab project, to engineer a series of custom rotating glass doors for the new home to the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services.

“McGough came to us seeking an aesthetically appealing, easily transformative wall that would allow Ecolab’s large cafeteria space to be easily converted into a presentation hall,” said Alex McCallum, Eastern Regional Sales Manager for Staging Concepts. “Developing these specialized architectural pieces required leveraging our engineering design acumen as well as our custom fabrication capabilities.”

The team at Staging Concepts worked with the architect and contractor to re-design the large dining area into a multi-purpose space. The original steel frame structure was replaced with an aluminum frame to lighten the system and alleviate stress on the floor while also reducing cost.

Thirteen doors were specially designed to surround the perimeter of the cafeteria. Made of sleek, yet sturdy, aluminum with custom glass infills crafted by 3Form, the doors create a modern backdrop and allow natural light to fill the space. They also offer an unexpected twist – the ability to rotate quickly and easily to convert the area into a presentation hall.

“When the doors are closed for meetings or other events light from the outside shines through the glass panels creating a warm and welcoming environment,” added McCallum. “This was definitely one of the more unique customized fabrication structures we’ve ever developed.”

The distinctive design and engineering behind the new doors at Ecolab showcase Staging Concepts’ ability to design build and deliver on custom high-end architectural projects — regardless of the need or venue.

