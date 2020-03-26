Staging Concepts Amplifies Line-up with New Crescendo™ Acoustical Shell

MINNEAPOLIS (March 26, 2020) – Staging Concepts, a leading provider of portable staging solutions and equipment for performance venues, has expanded its acoustical shell line with the addition of the Crescendo™ Acoustical Shell. Offering great value and acoustic performance, the Crescendo is a portable and lightweight acoustic system designed to enhance the sound quality and visual appeal of performance spaces.

A flexible system of portable towers and ceiling panels designed to blend and reflect sound energy towards audiences, the Crescendo bridges the gap between Staging Concepts’ Aria™ shell system designed for smaller performance venues and its top-of-the-line, fully customizable Bravado® full-stage shell.

“Our new Crescendo product is ideal for budget conscious facilities seeking solid acoustical performances in a durable shell with an aesthetic appeal,” said Cindy Albrecht, director of sales and marketing for Staging Concepts. “Engineered with the latest in acoustical design technology, this system offers an attractive background to highlight performers while also reflecting sound energy to enhance the listening experience.”

The new shell tower is constructed with a lightweight aluminum alloy center frame and two pivoting wings for the attachment of the acoustically reflective panels. The Crescendo’s ceiling system supports 10’ radius ceiling panels, focusing on minimizing the rigging requirements by reducing weight and offering the customer a more cost-effective solution.

Customers may choose from a variety of tower and ceiling panel finishes and lighting options. Towers are available in heights from 16-32 feet with widths from 8-12 feet. Tower and ceiling panel finish options include painted, Formica brand high pressure laminate (HPL), low pressure laminate (LPL) and standard veneer offerings. Additionally, ceiling panels are typically supplied with integrated incandescent or LED lighting fixture options per the customer’s request.

The Crescendo system also is designed for easy setup and takedown to accommodate spaces that demand flexibility. It includes an easy-to-use wheeled mover, making transporting, positioning and storing towers a simple and efficient process. The tower bases nest together to minimize the storage area required.

“With Aria, Bravado and now Crescendo, we offer a full range of sophisticated acoustical shell solutions for a variety of applications and performance venues, from school auditoriums and community centers to concert halls and large-scale theater spaces,” added Albrecht.

For more information on the Crescendo acoustical shell or to place an order, call 800.337.5339 or email [email protected] For additional information on Staging Concepts, visit www.stagingconcepts.com.

About Staging Concepts

Since 1990, Staging Concepts has provided the most advanced, modular, custom portable staging solutions for all types of venues, including performing arts spaces and production companies, sports facilities, worship venues, convention centers, hospitality settings and special events. The Minneapolis-based company is a division of Trex Commercial Products, Inc., a subsidiary of Trex Company, Inc. For more information visit www.stagingconcepts.com.

