Stadiumred Group Ranked No. 3 on Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Companies

Stadiumred Group, a collective of leading specialist agencies, ranks at the top of the list following three-year revenue growth of 1,619% and a period of strategic agency acquisitions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adweek today ranked Stadiumred Group (“Stadiumred”) third in its annual Adweek 100: Fastest Growing feature.

Adweek’s Fastest Growing honors the 100 top agencies and 10 top solution providers from all over the world, whose industry presence is on the rise. Accepting entries from every agency and solution provider category, this distinction is awarded to those organizations that have achieved exceptional growth over the past three years. This is the first year that solution providers have appeared on the list.

Stadiumred was also recently named among the 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies by Inc. for the second year in a row, this time among the top 10% of all companies on the list.

Stadiumred owns and operates best-of-breed marketing agencies, including experiential, creative, design, production, digital marketing and advertising. They create transformative marketing programs for a roster of clients like Disney, Steven Soderbergh’s Singani 63, beauty brands like ISDIN and Peter Thomas Roth, FX Networks, 7-Eleven, Fox, Blue Apron, Sony Pictures, and more.

“I’m incredibly proud to be honored and recognized among this select list of reputable companies that are paving the future of the marketing industry,” said Claude Zdanow, Founder and CEO of Stadiumred. “We have even bigger plans ahead, which I’m excited to announce in the coming months as Stadiumred continues to bring together the best, brightest and most innovative agencies, leadership teams and talent in the marketing industry as we service the best brands in the world.”

The Stadiumred model of building a best-of-breed agency collective has enabled the company to achieve record-setting growth this year as brands continue to look for new levels of innovation, consolidation and budget optimization from their marketing providers. The company has focused on acquiring world-class agencies that collaborate with each other to provide a full-service suite of marketing offerings to clients. Recent acquisitions include leading influencer marketing agency Mediakix, experiential marketing powerhouse Creative Riff and content creation and storytelling agency MagicBullet Media.

Complete results of the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing edition, including company profiles, can be found at Adweek.com and in the October 5th issue of the award-winning Adweek magazine Featured organizations include holding companies, independent agencies, both global and regional focused, as well as organizations providing industry services across the spectrum from mobile to lead-gen.

“2020 has been a challenging year, but these agencies and solution providers have shown how innovation breeds success,” says Jeffrey Litvack, Adweek’s chief executive officer. “Everyone in the advertising community can learn something from their examples.”

“The only constant in advertising is change,” added Lisa Granatstein, Adweek’s editor, svp, programming. “The best way to see where the industry is headed is to see who’s leading the pack, and Adweek 100: Fastest Growing always has a few surprises.”

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Adweek will celebrate these companies at the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing virtual event.

Methodology:

The 2020 Adweek 100: Fastest Growing is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating a minimum revenue level by 2017.

About The Stadiumred Group

The Stadiumred Group is a collective of specialist agencies including Creative Riff, Gyrosity Projects, MagicBullet Media, Mediakix, and SevenBlue. Together, they believe in the power of combining the radical creativity of independents with the seamless integration of a one-stop shop. Founded by Claude Zdanow, the collective is a host of agencies in the marketing services space including creative, design, experiential, film production, influencer marketing, and more. Through this model, Stadiumred creates better and transformative storytelling for brands more effectively. The agency collective boasts a client roster that includes ABC-Disney, Bomber Ski Company, FX Networks, 7-Eleven, PepsiCo, Blue Apron, and Sony Pictures. Today, Stadiumred has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Dallas, Miami, and Amsterdam. Visit stadiumred.com to learn more.

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek’s award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of more than 6 million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their job better.

For more information on Adweek 100: Fastest Growing, visit Adweek.com.

