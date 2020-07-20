St. Thomas University Names Mark Apple as Vice President of Marketing & Communications

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–St. Thomas University has announced Mark Apple as their new Vice President of Marketing & Communications. Mr. Apple will oversee all aspects of St. Thomas University’s communications strategy, media relations, marketing, social media, branding, and public relations.

Mr. Apple brings a proven record of marketing and communications experience in both higher education and the corporate sector. Most recently, Mark served as Vice President for Marketing Communications at Marian University, where he led a team of professionals in content generation, paid advertising, social media outreach, internal university communications, development of print collateral, event marketing, and crisis communications.

“Mark’s leadership will be instrumental in the continued growth and visibility of our university,” said David A. Armstrong, J.D., St. Thomas University’s President. “STU’s strategic vision is to become a great Catholic university that transforms students into ethical leaders who go on to impact our city, and our world. Mr. Apple’s experience and communications skills will accelerate us along this path.”

Previously, Mark Apple was Director of Public Relations at Harrison College, and for over ten years he served as the Regional Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs, at Comcast – Indianapolis Region. While at Comcast, Mr. Apple was twice honored with the Cable Television Public Affairs Association’s Beacon Award for excellence in cable communications and public affairs. Mark was also a Business Development Executive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he identified new opportunities and revenue streams for the world’s premier auto racing facility.

Mark Apple joins newly hired Vice President of Philanthropy, Robyn Hoffman, as St. Thomas University solidifies its leadership team, and launches into the successful execution of its new strategic plan, Limitless. “We welcome Mr. Apple to Miami, the American city of the future,” said President Armstrong. “We hope Mark is inspired by the magic of South Florida, and the infinite possibilities that come to those who believe.”

About St. Thomas University

St. Thomas is a Catholic University with rich cultural and international diversity committed to the academic and professional success of its students who become ethical leaders in our global community. The only Catholic Archdiocesan-sponsored University in Florida, STU is a private, non-profit university that offers 39 undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate degrees at its 144-acre campus in Miami Gardens, Fla., and through distance learning, including one of the oldest (and highly ranked) undergraduate programs in Sports Administration in the country. STU has been ranked #1 by U.S. News World and Report in Social Mobility for regional universities in the South, launching students from the lowest financial strata and catapulting them to a much higher financial strata in only 10 years. In the last year, STU also recruited the largest incoming undergraduate class and had the biggest fundraising year in the university’s history.

Contacts

Carlos de Yarza



(O) 305.474.6849



(C) 786.897.1107



[email protected]