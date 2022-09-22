St. Jude Walk/Run Hybrid Events Planned Across the US During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

75 events will raise awareness, funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® will be hosting 75 in-person St. Jude Walk/Run events across U.S. this year on Saturday, September 24. This marks the return to in-person events for the first time since 2019, although there is also an option to participate virtually.





“For more than a decade, people across the country have united for the St. Jude Walk/Run to help St. Jude families. Every mile walked brings us one step closer to ending childhood cancer,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Generous supporters of fundraising events like the St. Jude Walk/Run are taking strides toward realizing the goals of the six-year, $12.9 billion St. Jude strategic plan, such as increasing global investments to impact more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year.”

This annual event brings people together to do a 5K at their pace while raising crucial funds to advance research and treatment by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s national presenting sponsors include Window World, Marcum Foundation, Amazon, and Sigma Gamma Rho.

Race sites will feature food trucks, family entertainment, patient artwork and more. Virtual participants can download the St. Jude Walk/Run app from the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app features an immersive virtual experience and serves as a great tool to track fundraising progress and current St. Jude Walk/Run news.

National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month aims to raise awareness for pediatric cancer, the leading cause of death by disease for children under 14.

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Community support and involvement remains a vital part of the St. Jude mission, as the majority of its funding comes from donations. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child live.

To get involved in this year’s St. Jude Walk/Run, visit stjude.org/walkrun.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 60 years ago. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

