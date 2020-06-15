St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Selects Flagler Health+ Solution for Enhanced Employee Health & Safety

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flagler Health+ announced today that the St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller has selected its HealthySite+ solution to help support a safe and healthy environment for employees. The program provides complete COVID-19 exposure prevention, testing, and management with robust security and HIPAA compliance. Powered by the Healthfully platform, the solution contains essential technology features and health services to maximize safety and care, including:

Daily self-monitoring and attestation

Telehealth physician visits and lab orders

Alerts and notifications

Testing and lab results

Secure messaging

Bluetooth-enabled contact tracing and proximity reporting

Exposure management and compliance reporting

Isolation & quarantine support communities

Employee and student education

Works on any platform: Web, iOS, Android

“As our area’s largest private employer and also as a healthcare provider, we understand the important role that self-monitoring, reporting, contact tracing and effective testing strategies have on keeping work environments safe,” stated Jason Barrett, Flagler Health+ President & CEO. “Knowing that the St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller is investing in this solution should help bring peace-of-mind to employees and visitors, as we all adapt to the new realities of COVID-19.”

”Flagler’s HealthySite+ application is an innovative tool that meets our need to keep our clerks and the public safe while minimizing risk and office disruptions,” said Brandon J. Patty, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. “From being a key partner with the courthouse reopening to providing this solution, Flagler Health+ is an engaged and valued member of our community here in St Johns County.”

How it Works

First, through a HIPAA compliant mobile app, employees learn about the importance of self-monitoring and safe behaviors. They answer a few quick questions daily to attest that they are not exhibiting symptoms and/or have not exposed to someone with COVID-19. If the survey algorithm determines that an individual needs a COVID-19 test, a provider will first conduct an online visit. If the provider confirms that a test is necessary, the individual will be tested quickly at a convenient location. Those who test positive receive information about self-isolation, have access to online care and check-ins, as well as virtual support groups, all within the safe and secure application. Employers will be notified of the positive test and receive a contact tracing report. The employer dashboard also tracks compliance with self-monitoring, status alerts and return to work or class notices for those who are in the 14- day self-isolation period.

Employers interested in finding out more about the Flagler Health+ & Healthfully COVID-19 employer solution, can click on the COVID-19 icon at www.FlaglerHospital.org or visit https://healthfully.io/solutions/employers-back-to-work.

ABOUT FLAGLER HEALTH+

Flagler Health+ is a total-care enterprise aimed at advancing the physical, social and economic health of Northeast Florida communities. From working with area schools to address youth behavioral health to bringing a new concept in health villages throughout the region, Flagler Health+ is building healthier communities. Flagler Health+ is an extension of Flagler Hospital, which has a 130-year legacy of caring for the community.

ABOUT HEALTHFULLY

Healthfully unifies access, support, and rewards to optimize consumer health, providing enterprise organizations with a white-labeled, digital health experience platform to engage and empower consumers on their health and wellness journey. The platform blends compelling and valuable functions, intelligence, and content for patients, consumers, and communities, creating a great patient experience and helping achieve the goals of value-based care and population health management. Headquarters are located in Los Angeles with regional offices in Florida and New York. For more information, please visit http://www.healthfully.io and LinkedIn: Healthfully

Contacts

Gina Mangus



Flagler Health+



904-819-4431



[email protected]