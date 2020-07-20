Squirrel Agency Adds Hospitality Veteran Brian Czarnecki as President to Direct Client Relations Through COVID-19

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After five years of continuous growth, Squirrel Agency appoints Brian Czarnecki as President. In his role, Czarnecki will lead client relations with a focus on strategic marketing support. Over the past five years Czarnecki has played an integral role in the launch of over $400 million in East Coast hospitality developments. Prior to joining Squirrel Agency, Czarnecki held the position of president of Camelback Resort, Pocono Mountains, Pa., where he led the property and staff of more than 1,000 through a successful acquisition by KSL Resorts.

“Having come from the client side, I fully understand the budget constraints companies are facing in this time of crisis. Squirrel Agency’s unique, virtual model allows us to provide budget-conscience, yet world-class marketing solutions. Through open collaboration, inclusion and transparency, our virtual agency is a fresh hyphenate in this arena, and allows clients to reap the greatest rewards.”

Squirrel Agency was founded in 2015 to serve as an alternative to the traditional advertising agency, by Scotty Bergstein, award-winning Los Angeles writer/director, and Steve Levit, who held creative director posts at McCann, The Richards Group, Saatchi, and Team One. Since its inception, the creative lab and branding agency has seen continuous growth, supporting $500+ million in new hospitality developments and consumer goods through writing, directing and producing commercial advertising and marketing. The world-wide virtual team includes seasoned marketing and production professionals in the industries of CPG; pharma; beverage; auto; sports; entertainment; technology; amusement parks; real estate; and hospitality.

“We’ve assembled a highly diverse team of top talent that allows Squirrel Agency to be faster and more malleable than traditional agencies,” adds Bergstein. “We can quickly scale up and down depending on the needs of the client. With Brian Czarnecki’s unique skill-set we now have a dedicated strategic leader and will seamlessly meld the creative process with his expertise in business strategy, consumer intelligence and data analysis, so critical in this present time.”

“After years in the agency and production business, Scotty and I believed the advertising agency arena was ripe for change, so we started an agency format that’s completely malleable, and frankly needed,” concludes Levit. “We’re simply doing work that we love, for people and brands we respect, and who simply deserve better.”

About Squirrel Agency:

Since the 2015 inception of Squirrel Agency by commercial director, Scotty Bergstein (Sony Playstation, Attorneys.com, KFC, Goodyear, Jose’ Cuervo, Verizon, Lays, McDonald’s, New Balance, Adidas, Foot Locker, Motorola, Reese’s, Edge Gel, Heineken, ESPN, AT&T, Xbox, Comedy Central, Heineken, Bayer Pharma, & Visa), and creative executive Steve Levit (McCann, The Richards Group, Saatchi and Team One), the agency has launched the brand and marketing for over $500 million in hospitality developments along with varied CPG’s and lifestyle products.

The virtual agency is comprised of a robust team of experts in their medium and run the gamut of marketing and advertising; business strategists, data analysts, content creators, social and digital media, graphic design, commercial and video production/editing, copywriters, PR, media planning & buying, SEO, and web design. At its core, Squirrel Agency creates meaningful, world-class, award-winning brand content – content worth sharing – content that causes a reaction.

