Square announces Terminal API at Unboxed 2020 Conference

Enables developers to build contactless solutions that limit person-to-person contact by connecting Square Terminal to any POS

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, at Square’s fourth annual partner and developer conference, Square Unboxed, the company announced the general availability of its newest developer tool: Terminal API.

The new API enables developers to connect Square Terminal, an all-in-one card payments device, to their POS, ERP, or practice management system, regardless of the platform or operating systems they’re developed on. Whether developers are building on iOS, Android, web, or desktop, Terminal API helps developers build flexible business management software that adapts to new ways of running a business – whether that’s developing a custom-built kiosk for ordering and checkout, a medical practice management system to synchronize patient data, or a socially distanced payments solution that accommodates the safety of sellers and buyers.

By hiring a developer to build an application, or using a platform that is integrated with Terminal API, sellers can use their Square Terminal hardware to accept every type of payment quickly and securely, including contactless payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other NFC payment methods. Featuring a cordless design and Wi-Fi connectivity, Terminal devices can be placed away from the POS system to maintain a safe distance between employees and customers.

The arrival of Terminal API showcases how Square’s platform is evolving to meet the changing needs of developers, partners, and the sellers they serve. “Square’s continued investment in its developer platform and partner ecosystem have proven absolutely critical, especially as developers turn to Square to help sellers get their business to adapt in the wake of COVID-19,” said Pankaj Bengani, global head of partnerships at Square.

During his opening remarks at the conference, Mr. Bengani also spoke to the rate at which Square’s partner initiatives have grown since the program’s inception. He revealed that since 2018, the number of 90-day active developers building solutions for sellers on Square’s platform has grown nearly 80%. Square also more than quadrupled it’s base of managed partners since 2018, and more than doubled seller adoption of partner solutions, and is expected to reach 1 million total partner-connected sellers in 2021.

Terminal API is available today in the US, CA, UK, and AU. To learn more about joining Square’s growing partner ecosystem, visit https://squareup.com/us/en/partnerships. To learn more about the many other commerce APIs and SDKs now available on Square’s Developer Platform, visit https://developer.squareup.com/us/en.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) revolutionized payments in 2009 with Square Reader, making it possible for anyone to accept card payments using a smartphone or tablet. Today, we build tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their business, and access financing. And individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, and the UK.

