Spurs Sports Academy Teams Up With Ballogy To Launch Virtual Basketball Workouts And Competitions

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ballogy—Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports, and Spurs Sports Academy today announced the launch of a new feature in the Ballogy App that encourages young athletes and coaches alike to stay active and compete with each other by playing basketball in the comfort of their own home. The Ballogy app is free for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

“Our platform was developed to digitally connect coaches and players and make performance tracking and analysis technology accessible to every athlete, anywhere,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “As our partners seek continuity in the absence of face-to-face instruction, we’re taking our technology a step further by virtualizing camp curriculums and physical education in general.”

Ballogy’s tracking and analytics app gives youth athletes an opportunity to experience shooting challenges, ball handling, agility drills and more on their own while receiving feedback from their coaches and trainers. Results are automatically stored within athletes’ profiles for continuous measurement and improvement. The Ballogy app also offers a fun and engaging forum for individuals to connect, compete, and network with their peers, pro players, and coaches.

“We are proud to offer innovative workout programs through our camps and tournaments to more than 19,000 young athletes annually in the San Antonio, Austin, and South Central Texas areas,” said Joe Clark, vice president of Spurs Sports Academy. “Ballogy enables our program and its coaches to continue to engage with these athletes in a way that’s most valuable to them. It is another value-add program that we are pleased to introduce with our partner.”

“We are extremely honored to continue our partnership with the Spurs Sports Academy,” said Young. “We look forward to building upon the success of the Spurs’ basketball programs and inspiring athletic growth and development in youth and amateur athletes.”

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. https://www.ballogy.com

About Spurs Sports Academy

Spurs Sports Academy exists to develop young athletes while inspiring lifelong memories and building character through competition and camaraderie. Encompassing Spurs Summer Basketball Camps, Spurs Clinics, and the Spurs Tournament Series, Spurs Sports Academy offers something for boys and girls, and men and women of every skill level in South and Central Texas. For registration or more information on any Spurs Sports Academy program, visit SpursSportsAcademy.com.

Contacts

Jill Ford



[email protected]

512-657-8915