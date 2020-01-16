Spring into Adventures with Kohl’s Cares Newest Collection, Featuring Award-Winning Author and Illustrator Lane Smith

100% of Kohl’s net profit to benefit nonprofit organizations that improve the well-being of children and families

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is inviting young readers and their families to spring into the newest Kohl’s Cares collection, featuring books and coordinating plush from award-winning author and illustrator Lane Smith. Storytime will take little ones on adventures across snowy tundras, through vast oceans, and into wild jungles as they venture into a world of imagination.

Priced at just $5 each, the Kohl’s Cares spring collection is available now for a limited time while supplies last at all Kohl’s stores nationwide and on Kohls.com. Each book and plush in the collection gives families fun ways to connect and give back, with 100 percent of Kohl’s net profit benefiting nonprofit organizations that improve the health and wellness of children and families nationwide.

The new Kohl’s Cares Collection includes:

Grandpa Green book and coordinating elephant plush

book and coordinating elephant plush A Perfect Day book and coordinating bear plush

book and coordinating bear plush Giraffe Problems book and coordinating giraffe plush

book and coordinating giraffe plush Penguin Problems book and coordinating penguin plush

book and coordinating penguin plush There Is a Tribe of Kids book and coordinating turtle plush

Additional items in the collection will include the following board books:

You Are My Baby Woodland

You Are My Baby Ocean

I am a Bunny

Corduroy

The Little Engine That Could

Oh, the Thinks You Can Think

Monster at the End of This Book

Baby Beluga

Wheels on the Bus

Goodnight Moon

Kohl’s is committed to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives by delivering everyday wellness for families. Since 2000, Kohl’s Cares® cause merchandise program has raised nearly $360 million to fund community initiatives that support the health of families nationwide. To learn more about the impact the purchase of Kohl’s Cares merchandise has on children and families in your community, visit Kohls.com/Cares.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and exclusive brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl’s mobile app. Since its founding, Kohl’s has given more than $700 million to support communities nationwide, with a focus on family health and wellness. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Julia Fennelly, [email protected], 262.703.1710