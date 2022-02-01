Sports Illustrated Tickets Partners With ConSensys to Launch ‘Box Office,’ An All-new Self-service Event Management Platform and Primary Blockchain Ticketing Solution Powered by Polygon

Paid or Free Events Can Now Go Beyond the Barcode with Super Tickets™

Transforming Mobile Tickets Into Content, Offers, Rewards and Engagement

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SI Tickets, the fan-first ticketing site from Sports Illustrated, today announced the launch of “Box Office by SI Tickets,” an innovative, self-service event management and primary ticketing solution built in partnership with web3 leader ConsenSys and powered by Polygon’s blockchain technology. Box Office is the first global platform to combine a complete NFT ticket solution for events of any size with visibility and adjacency to traditional, non-NFT tickets alongside the biggest in sports, concert and theater on the SI Tickets marketplace.

Box Office delivers a seamless, turnkey experience that gives owners, organizers and hosts the ability to create, manage and promote a fully scalable, paid or free ticketed live sporting event, performance or function fueled by the trusted Sports Illustrated Tickets platform.

As part of Box Office, SI Tickets and ConsenSys are partnering to debut the all-new Super Ticket™, an NFT ticket solution that empowers event hosts to remain connected to their attendees like never before. Through highlights, collectibles, exclusive offers, loyalty benefits, and more, the Super Ticket™ unlocks engagement opportunities between hosts and attendees before, during, and after events.

“From the moment we launched our global event marketplace, which now boasts 50 million tickets to over 250,000 sports, concerts and shows, we have been preparing to enter and disrupt the primary ticket market,” said David Lane, CEO, SI Tickets. “Blockchain is the future of ticketing, and now owners, promoters, hosts and attendees have access to an advanced ticketing experience that transforms the antiquated barcode into engaging and collectible content.”

“We are excited about powering Box Office by Sports Illustrated Tickets with our web3 tools and infrastructure. It is thrilling to see disruptive web3 technology gaining traction through new use cases like NFT ticketing,” said Johnna Powell, Global Co-head at ConsenSys NFT. “We believe the partnership with SI Tickets will make it easier for owners, promoters, and facilitators to create a fan experience that reaches previously unseen levels of engagement.”

Additionally, Box Office benefits partners with pricing that’s up to 50 percent lower than the competition and the ability for hosts and/or performers to earn a share of resale revenues. Every ticket purchased receives free credits toward any sports, concerts and theater on SITickets.com.

“The existing self-service event management sites haven’t evolved fast enough, as they can only list events and provide software to scan a barcode,” continued Lane. “With Box Office, games, shows and conferences of all sizes can now achieve a superior and more cost-effective solution that includes unmatched visibility on a global marketplace, no hardware costs, free credits for their attendees and Sports Illustrated Tickets as their partner.”

Box Office by SI Tickets will team up with a wide variety of owners, organizers and vendors across sports, health and fitness; concerts, comedy and nightlife; industry functions; and philanthropy and faith. Currently, SI Tickets is launching with everything from youth football, basketball, hockey, cheer and dance competitions to fashion shows and live music bars.

“Blockchain technology offers significant benefits for consumers, particularly ticketing, including enhancing payment security, and eliminating scalping and fraud,” said Brian Trunzo, Head of Business Development, North America, for Polygon Labs. “Box Office is an important step towards further consumer adoption.”

About SI Tickets

First launched in June 2021, SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated puts the fan experience first. In addition to charging zero ($0) transaction fees on any purchase, SI Tickets also guarantees a 100-percent refund if an event is canceled for any reason. The marketplace has over $2.5 billion of inventory and more than 50 million tickets to over 250,000 sports, concerts and theater productions. SI Tickets also operates Box Office, an innovative, self-service event management and blockchain-backed primary ticketing solution. Box Office is the first global platform to combine a complete NFT ticket solution for events of any size with visibility and adjacency to traditional, non-NFT tickets alongside the aforementioned SI Tickets marketplace.

For more information, visit www.sitickets.com, or download the app on iOS and Android.

About ConsenSys

ConsenSys is a leading Ethereum and decentralized protocols software company. We enable developers, enterprises, and people worldwide to build next-generation applications, launch modern financial infrastructure, and access the decentralized web. Our product suite, composed of Infura, Quorum, Codefi, MetaMask, MetaMask Institutional, Truffle, Diligence, and our NFT platform, serves millions of users, supports billions of blockchain-based queries for our clients, and has handled billions of dollars in digital assets. Ethereum is the largest programmable blockchain in the world, leading in business adoption, developer community, and DeFi activity. On this trusted, open-source foundation, we are building the digital economy of tomorrow. To explore our products and solutions, visit https://consensys.net/.

About Polygon Labs:

Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. Polygon Labs engages with other ecosystem developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for Web3. Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling solutions, including layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups), sidechains, app-specific chains and data availability protocols. Scaling solutions that Polygon Labs initially developed have seen widespread adoption with tens of thousands of decentralized apps, unique addresses exceeding 235 million, over 1.28 million smart contracts created and 2.64 billion total transactions processed since inception. The existing Polygon network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects, such as Aave, Uniswap, and OpenSea, and well-known enterprises, including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon Labs is carbon neutral with the goal of leading Web3 in becoming carbon negative.

If you’re an Ethereum Developer, you’re already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for dApps you develop, get started here.

