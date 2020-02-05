Sports Illustrated Presents Kansas City Chiefs Commemorative Issue

Celebratory magazine and web experience to highlight Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win; Magazine hits newsstands on Thursday, February 6

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Maven Media Brands announced today that Sports Illustrated will release a special commemorative magazine and digital retrospective highlighting the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers. It was the first NFL championship for the Chiefs in 50 years. The magazine will hit newsstands in and around the Kansas City, Missouri, area on Thursday, February 6, and is also available for purchase now online. The digital retrospective will chart the action from Super Bowl week and highlight the team’s path to the title throughout the year with feature articles, photos and videos from the amazing run.

The Chiefs’ victory helped propel SI.com to its largest single-day audience in more than five years, with nearly five million users visiting SI’s mobile and desktop experiences and presence on Apple News. Sports Illustrated produced more content from Miami than it has at any single event in its history, and is on track for its largest single-month audience ever. This comes just days after announcing that it had grown its digital audience by nearly 40% year over year in January, adding more than 10 million new users with its local team site strategy. Sports Illustrated also debuted its reimagined print edition in January, highlighted by a gatefold cover featuring the nine living Super Bowl MVPs from games in Miami.

“We are thrilled to chronicle the Chiefs’ historic Super Bowl victory,” said Steve Cannella, Co-Editor in Chief, Sports Illustrated. “Our digital platforms are the best place for Kansas City fans to experience the Super Bowl right now, and a keepsake magazine will help them savor this championship for years to come.”

Last week, SI announced it would also celebrate the life and career of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with a 100-page commemorative print edition which will be available on Los Angeles and Philadelphia newsstands this Friday, February 7, and nationwide online.

About Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated is an award-winning media enterprise and cultural touchstone that captures moments in sports and turns them into history. Offering the most relevant and innovative content in real-time, SI is the authoritative voice of the sports world and the source that connects audiences to athletes and teams across every touchpoint spanning entertainment, editorial, and digital platforms to live events and brand extensions. The Sports Illustrated network includes the iconic Magazine and SI Kids and marquee franchises Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Sportsperson of the Year, and Fashionable 50.

For more information, visit SI.com.

Follow Sports Illustrated on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Maven

Maven (maven.io) is a coalition of Mavens, from individual thought leaders to world-leading independent publishers, operating on a shared digital publishing, monetization and distribution platform, unified under a single media brand. Sports Illustrated is operated by Maven as part of its coalition. Based in Seattle, Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol MVEN.

Contacts

Greg Witter [email protected]