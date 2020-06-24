Sport Buff and Stats Perform Partner to Deliver Next Gen Sports Gamification for Broadcast and Rights Holders

Partnership Enables Longer, More Meaningful Fan Engagement Sessions Through Live Data and Analytics Overlays, Predictions, Polls, Votes and More

LONDON & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, and Sport Buff, the company bringing next generation fan engagement and gamification to sports broadcast and media applications, today announced a new partnership to deliver a comprehensive sports fan engagement solution across all platforms, including broadcast, browser iOS, Android and OTT.

Using Stats Perform’s advanced sports data and insights and Sport Buff’s unique interactive overlay, the partnership helps broadcasters, leagues, federations, competitions and companies increase user engagement through unique fan interactions and gamification. The technology creates challenges on top of sports video content, letting fans compete with and against friends while interacting with live and archive games and tournament statistics through predictions, polls, votes, trivia and more.

“Sport Buff and Stats Perform are perfectly aligned to create a market leading platform to engage with the next generation of fans for some of the biggest sports competitions in the world,” Benn Achilleas, CEO at Sport Buff said. “Together, we can seamlessly integrate our solutions to provide the ultimate on-screen and in-stadia experience that directly engages sports fans, delivering greater retention, fan insight and new sponsorship revenue models for our customers.”

The agreement officially forms a partnership between Stats Perform and Sport Buff after more than a year of collaboration. Sport Buff join Stats Perform’s Sports Partners Intelligence Network (SPIN), which combines Stats Perform’s leading sports intelligence offerings (data, insights, analytics, machine learning, computer vision and AI), with top partners to develop complementary solutions that support joint customers and the sports market.

“Through our new partnership with Sport Buff, our advanced data is used for interactive gamification of any live or historical competition, helping fans engage with their friends around the biggest competitions and enabling longer, more meaningful engagement sessions on our customer’s platforms,” Stats Perform Senior Vice President of Global Partners and Channels Wayne Ford said. “Together with Sport Buff, we can begin to replicate this unique offering to new and existing customers, creating a seamless next generation sports fan application offering. We are thrilled to officially add Sport Buff to Stats Perform’s SPIN program.”

Stats Perform and Sport Buff are set to launch multiple new fan engagement and game integrations with select customers in the coming months.

About Sport Buff

Sport Buff are world leaders in next generation sports fan engagement and gamification. Used by top-tier partners across sports broadcast, tournaments and platforms. Sport Buff delivers real-time fan engagement (from AI data analysis and pro curators) over the top of sports video and action – live, archive, highlights, social – on any partner platform. Working in collaboration with Stats Perform, Sport Buff is bringing the next level of fan participation in sports data. Get more info and a demo at www.sportbuff.com

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience.​ The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software.

Contacts

Sarah Butler, Stats Perform PR Manager



[email protected] / +44 07432631237

Reed Findlay, Stats Perform Corporate Communications Manager



[email protected] / +1 847-583-2642

Benn Achilleas, Sport Buff CEO



[email protected] / +44 7788232577