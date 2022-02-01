Splinterlands Airdrop Comes to a Close, Augments Deflationary Period

Media, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – July 27, 2022) – On July 26th, 2022, the world’s leading blockchain game, Splinterlands, ended its year-long airdrop of Splintershards (SPS) tokens. This new development will augment the beginning of a valuable deflationary period for the game’s economic system, bringing down the daily SPS mint amount by 27%.

Splinterlands CEO Jesse “Aggroed” Reich believes this development will continue to foster the game’s success.

“From the start of Splinterlands, we knew we wanted to intelligently design our tokenomics to ensure the longevity of the game,” he said. “This is an exciting next step toward our vision of decentralized, player-owned gaming.”

Over the past year, 400M tokens have been distributed by the platform proportionate to held user assets at the rate of 1.1M per day. This paced airdrop model has encouraged staking among its users and longview Splinterlands involvement.

The past year’s SPS airdrop distribution and recent changes will also affect the game’s future developments. Splinterlands will now be providing new liquidity pools as well as new governance voting, where a user’s vote on various aspects of the game has weight in proportion to SPS holdings. All of these aspects will encourage the meaningful long-term involvement of its growing user base while moving Splinterlands closer to the game’s ideal of eventual full player ownership and decentralization.

About Splinterlands:

Splinterlands, known for its fantasy-themed card battle strategy, was founded in 2018 by CEO Jesse Reich and Matt Rosen. It is currently the worldwide leading blockchain game, with 2.4M+ registered users, nearly 1M active wallets, and 3-5M blockchain daily transactions. Built on Web 3.0 technology, it allows players to collect, trade, and win rewards in innovative ways, enabling a new gaming experience built around a highly active community. Splinterlands players are based in 149 countries, with the game operating in 10 languages. The game recently passed the significant milestone of 2 billion battles, and is set to continue its expansion in both the blockchain space and the gaming world throughout 2022 and beyond.

