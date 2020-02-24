Spirion Extends Proven Data Privacy Manager Platform to the Cloud

Reveals new holistic data privacy framework to help enterprises better detect and protect sensitive information

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at RSA Conference 2020 (Booth #N-6459) Spirion, a pioneer in building solutions that enable companies around the globe to take the critical first step towards data security and privacy, announced the release of its new SaaS platform, Data Privacy Manager. The new cloud platform builds upon Spirion’s proven architecture implemented on-premise by thousands of businesses, agencies, and universities to protect the privacy of more than 50 million individuals.

Today’s launch aligns with Spirion’s holistic Data Privacy Management Framework. The company’s framework describes a persistent approach to help enterprises prioritize and protect what matters most―by accurately discovering and classifying sensitive data, understanding the data within the context of their business, and taking actions to control the data so they can operate with minimal friction and comply with regulations designed to protect personal data privacy.

Gartner estimates that “before year-end 2023, more than 80% of companies worldwide will face at least one privacy-focused data protection regulation.” Further, Gartner recommends that “security and risk management (SRM) leaders who focus on technology, information, and resilience risk should be proactive by adopting governance agility instead of responding to each jurisdictional challenge. To get ahead of the curve, build a holistic and adaptive privacy program that scales across the organization.”*

“Spirion builds and delivers the most accurate data discovery and classification solutions available, giving enterprises an actionable foundation for their data privacy and security initiatives,” said Kevin Coppins, President, and CEO of Spirion. “With the cloud launch of Data Privacy Manager, Spirion further strengthens our customers’ ability to automatically identify their sensitive data, where it is stored, who has access, and when it was last used while also reducing friction and improving productivity.”

Data Privacy Manager

Spirion’s Data Privacy Manager sits at the core of its flexible and scalable architecture, providing optimal performance for ever-growing volumes of data to ensure high-precision discovery and classification of sensitive data types, both structured and unstructured, across on-premise and cloud-based environments. The highly configurable platform is compatible with Windows, Apple OSX and Red Hat Linux, allowing organizations to build limitless agents that can search for sensitive data faster across:

Cloud: Office 365, SharePoint, Box, G Suite, Dropbox, MongoDB, and Bitbucket

Office 365, SharePoint, Box, G Suite, Dropbox, MongoDB, and Bitbucket On-premise Systems: Desktops and workstations, application and infrastructure servers, exchange and SharePoint servers

Desktops and workstations, application and infrastructure servers, exchange and SharePoint servers Structured and Unstructured Storage: File servers, database servers, MySQL, SAN, and Oracle databases

Distinguishing capabilities include:

Industry-leading accuracy. Customer benchmarks support Spirion’s ability to identify sensitive data with 98% accuracy and the lowest false-positive rates in the industry.

Customer benchmarks support Spirion’s ability to identify sensitive data with 98% accuracy and the lowest false-positive rates in the industry. Persistent classification rules. Manage data and reduce attack surface with automated, persistent classification rules.

Manage data and reduce attack surface with automated, persistent classification rules. Remediation workflow engine. Automate data protection – shred, redact, encrypt, and quarantine.

Data Privacy Management Framework

The company is leveraging its recent $20 million investment by The Riverside Company, Spirion’s private equity owner, to accelerate the development of new products that further deliver on and strengthen its Data Privacy Management Framework. The framework puts data discovery, classification, and protection at the front-end of enterprise privacy, security, and compliance programs. It enables organizations to automatically and persistently discover, classify, understand, control and protect sensitive data to ensure compliance while allowing for greater business agility.

*Gartner, “Predicts 2020: Embrace Privacy and Overcome Ambiguity to Drive Digital Transformation,” Bart Willemsen et al., 14 November 2019

About Spirion

Spirion (www.spirion.com) is a pioneer in designing the critical first step of data security and privacy through its data discovery, persistent classification, and behavior software and services. Since 2006, thousands of organizations across all industries worldwide have reduced their sensitive data footprint and proactively minimized the risks, costs, and reputational damage of successful cyberattacks and regulatory violations. The company was recently ranked by CIOReview magazine as one of the “20 Most Promising Compliance Technology Solution Providers of 2019,” an annual listing of 20 companies that are at the forefront of providing compliance technology solutions and transforming businesses.

Spirion is a registered trademark of Spirion Software. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media

Elisabeth Cullivan Thomas



[email protected]

315-569-8269

Twitter: @Spirion