Spirent Federal Chosen to Support NASA for GNSS Testing

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spirent Federal Systems, the nation’s leading provider of GPS and GNSS test equipment, announced today that it has been selected by the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for testing GNSS for lunar exploration.

The U.S. Space-Based Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) Policy tasks the NASA Administrator to develop and provide requirements for the use of GPS and its augmentations to support civil space systems. NASA is exploring the viability and enhancement of GPS and GNSS signals in the Space Service Volume (SSV) and beyond to support operational U.S. missions and civil space systems. Spirent GNSS solutions and expertise will support testing of the GNSS receivers intended to be deployed in the upcoming lunar exploration.

“For over two decades NASA and other space users have selected us to provide leading-edge test and development solutions for missions ranging from short suborbital flights to weeks-long orbits beyond geosynchronous altitudes,” said Ellen Hall, President. “Working collaboratively with our customers enables us to meet their demanding test and development needs with the trusted solutions for which Spirent is known.”

To learn more about Spirent’s Record & Playback System, the GSS6450, and its space-based GNSS applications visit www.spirentfederal.com/gps/products/gss6450.

About Spirent Federal Systems



Spirent Federal Systems was formed in July 2001 by Spirent Communications as a wholly owned subsidiary and U.S. proxy company. Spirent Federal markets and sells Spirent Communications’ products in North America. The company also provides value-added features and ongoing customer support. Spirent Federal Systems is headquartered in Pleasant Grove, UT, with support and sales offices throughout the US.

About Spirent



Spirent Communications plc. (LSE:SPT) is a leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company that helps communications service providers, equipment manufacturers, device makers and enterprises accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Spirent develops leading-edge autonomous test and assurance solutions and services that help customers find clarity in the face of complexity, overcome the challenges of a fast-approaching future, and ultimately deliver on their promise to their own customers of secure and robust communications. Spirent is enabling next-generation technologies like 5G, cloud, SD-WAN, positioning and navigation applications, cybersecurity, augmented and virtual reality, IoT, autonomous vehicles and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

