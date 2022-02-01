Spice Up Your Next Date Night with Saucy Gloss™ from Applebee’s® and Winky Lux®

America’s favorite date night destination puts the “mmm” in makeup (and make outs) with a limited-edition collection of wing sauce-inspired lip glosses and “Taste My Face” music video

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applebee’s, America’s number one date night destination, is taking the role of “wingman” to the next level, just in time for National Wing Day and National Lipstick Day today. The nation’s leading casual dining brand, Applebee’s, has partnered with makeup and skincare brand, Winky Lux, to launch Saucy Gloss – a collection of four lip glosses inspired by Applebee’s wing sauces, to make your kisses more craveable.





To celebrate the launch, and get date night hopefuls in the mood, Applebee’s is releasing the make out song of the summer, “Taste My Face,” with the first-of-its-kind dateable music video shot by A-list director, Hannah Lux Davis. The music video features an all-single ensemble and their Instagram handles, so those looking for love can ‘@ the cast’ to ask them out. Fans can check out the full music video here and create their own saucy content to the “Taste My Face” sound on TikTok.

“Applebee’s is known for first dates and wings – which are one of our most popular menu items,” said Applebee’s Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky. “So, we partnered with the development team at Winky Lux to create these lip glosses inspired by four of our most popular wing sauces. Find your perfect shade and spice up your date night by adding a little bit of that Applebee’s flavor to make each kiss even more craveable with Saucy Gloss.”

Whether you are looking for the perfect shade and shimmer or hoping to wow your partner with a spicy surprise, Saucy Gloss is here to bring the flavor. The glosses come in four hot & saucy flavors, each representing a variety of Applebee’s fan-favorite wings. Heat up your date nights with these tasty options to choose from:

Get Me Hot Buffalo: Creamy coral that packs the hot buffalo spice your ex could never have handled.

Creamy coral that packs the hot buffalo spice your ex could never have handled. Sweet Chile Kiss: Deep rich red kissed with a hint of fine golden chile specks that put the “mmm” in make out.

Deep rich red kissed with a hint of fine golden chile specks that put the “mmm” in make out. Be My Honey Pepper: A gorgeous golden honey-spiced gloss with shimmering flecks that’ll make you the queen bee of date night.

A gorgeous golden honey-spiced gloss with shimmering flecks that’ll make you the queen bee of date night. Honey BBQ-T: A shiny, smoky barbecue hue with a side of honey sweetness to make your kisses downright craveable.

“We are so excited to partner with Applebee’s in such an unexpected way,” said Natalie Mackey, co-founder and CEO of Winky Lux. “What could be more genuine and fun than spicing up a kiss with our delicious Saucy Gloss! We love adding a playful touch to everyday beauty. After all, Winky Lux is all about surprise, creating memorable experiences and sparking joy for our customers. This collaboration captures the cutting-edge product innovation and playful spirit of our brand.”

Lip gloss and wing fans can head to winkylux.com/saucygloss starting today to snatch the newest, hottest product this summer. Purchase your favorite flavor for $18 or order the 4-pc combo of delicious-ness for $65!

For exclusive deals, specials and to find your local restaurant visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,676 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of March 31, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and eight Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

About Winky Lux

Winky Lux is a joyful brand of clean makeup and skincare. Natalie Mackey co-founded the brand with a spirited vision of fun. The Winky World is carefully and intentionally extra, always pushing boundaries of what can and can’t be done. Luxurious yet accessible, Winky Lux offers a range of innovative, high-quality beauty products designed to merge science with sass. Effective formulas with clinically proven ingredients are delivered in casings that double as jewelry for your shelf. It’s not just a brand but a lifestyle where anyone can indulge without ever settling for boring or bland. Winky Lux is plastic neutral, thoughtfully sourced, clean, and cruelty-free.

