Speyburn Celebrates 125th Anniversary with Series of 1890’s Serves

Producing its first drop of whisky in 1897, Speyburn Distillery, based in the stunning Speyside region in Scotland, was born. John Hopkins, founder, worked tirelessly with his team of dedicated men through freezing winter days and nights, determined to fill its first barrel of whisky in time to bear the date of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee. Finally, after long days and overcoming challenge after challenge, they did it, sealing their first cask on Christmas Day.

125 years later, Speyburn remains dedicated to producing quality single malt, using many of the same traditional techniques and practices that were used all those years ago.

To celebrate its milestone anniversary, the distillery has created a series of 1890’s-inspired cocktails, perfect to enjoy over the festive period, and to raise a toast to 125 years of history and heritage. Taking inspiration from the Victorian era, Speyburn’s cocktails include a Jubilee Punch, a Jack Rose and a Holland House, each nodding to the heyday in which the distillery was born, whilst showcasing Speyburn’s wonderful expressions.

An additional cocktail, named the 125 Highball, has been created to add to the celebrations, made with Champagne, and is a wonderful serve to raise a toast to Speyburn’s anniversary.

JUBILEE PUNCH

Ingredients for 1L of Jubilee Punch:

222ml Speyburn 10 Year Old Speyside Single Malt

222ml Earl Grey tea (chilled)

111ml Raspberry oleo

111ml Lemon juice

33 dashes aromatic bitters

333ml sparkling wine

Method:

Take a punch bowl, add your ingredients and stir. Spoon into coupé glasses over a large ice sphere, top with edible flowers, nutmeg, and enjoy.

Taking inspiration from one of the Victorian era’s favorite pastimes, an afternoon tea, the Jubilee Punch offers flavors of raspberry, lemon and Earl Grey tea, which pairs wonderfully with the notes of vanilla, butterscotch and citrus of Speyburn 10 Year Old.

Topped with sparkling wine, Speyburn’s Jubilee Punch is the perfect celebratory serve, combining the nostalgic flavors of afternoon tea with the deep and complex notes from Speyburn’s core expression.

JACK ROSE

Ingredients:

50ml Speyburn Bradan Orach Speyside Single Malt

25ml Apple oleo

5ml Pomegranate syrup

Egg white/vegan foamer

25ml Lemon juice

Method:

Add all your ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and mix vigorously. Take a strainer and pour into a chilled coupé glass. Add a slice of apple to garnish and enjoy.

Spinning a Speyside twist on a beloved 1890’s cocktail, the Jack Rose, Speyburn’s serve showcases the apple notes from its Bradan Orach expression beautifully. The traditional serve was a firm favorite throughout both the Victorian and Edwardian eras, featuring in Hemingway’s ‘The Sun Also Rises’, and was the epitome of style.

Subtle, but full bodied, Speyburn’s vibrant Bradan Orach showcases notes of honey, vanilla, apple and citrus, with a spicy and creamy finish. Speyburn’s Jack Rose cocktail brings the flavors of the expression to the fore wonderfully, creating a fantastic serve that deserves to be savored.

HOLLAND HOUSE

Ingredients:

50ml Speyburn 15 Year Old Speyside Single Malt

15ml Triple Sec

5ml Pimento Dram

2 dashes of Peychaud’s bitters

Orange peel

Method:

Add all your ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain and pour into a chilled coupé glass, top with orange peel, and enjoy.

The 1890’s didn’t just see the opening of Speyburn Distillery, but it was also a time when the Manhattan cocktail was a big hitter.

Speyburn’s Holland House is a creative twist on the much-loved serve, and created using its 15 Year Old expression, shining a spotlight on its orange notes. Aged gently and taking influence from its Speyside surroundings, the expression also showcases rich notes of dark chocolate, raisins and vanilla, and encapsulates the craft and expertise that goes into every bottle.

Typically created with Rye Whisky, Speyburn’s Holland House has a more mellow flavor, which is perfectly complemented with the juicy and tart notes coming from the Peychaud’s bitter.

125 Highball

Ingredients:

40ml Speyburn 10 Year Old Speyside Single Malt

30ml Homemade apple cordial*

100ml Champagne, chilled

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Apple to garnish



*Homemade apple cordial – dice 200g apples and cover in 200g caster sugar for 24hrs in a sealed kilner jar. Strain and lengthen with 200ml boiled water.

Method:

Add Speyburn 10 Year Old, cordial and bitters to a highball glass with good quality ice cubes and top with Champagne. Add two dashes of Angostura Bitters to add complexity and complement the flavors. Garnish with an apple slice, or star anise if you want a touch of theatre!

The 125 Highball highlights the beautiful tasting notes of apple in Speyburn’s 10 Year Old, with the sparkling fizz from the Champagne complimenting the toasty sweet-caramel notes of the expression. With a crisp fizz and creamy malt undertones, this serve is fruit-forward and deserves to be enjoyed this winter.

For more information on Speyburn, visit https://www.speyburn.com/

About Speyburn Whisky

Distilled since 1897 in the world-renowned Speyside region of Scotland, Speyburn distillery embodies the generations of commitment, experience and tradition that go into producing award-winning single malt scotch whisky.

Speyburn’s award-winning core range includes Bradan Orach, 10 Year Old, 15 Year Old and 18 Year Old, each created with the same care, passion and expertise as when it first created whisky 125 years ago. Recent awards include a Gold at the 2022 ISC for both Speyburn’s 10 and 15 Year Old whiskies, along with a Silver for its 18 Years Old. Speyburn’s range was also recognised at the 2022 IWSC awards, with its 18 Year Old winning Gold, and a Silver award for the 10 Year Old.

