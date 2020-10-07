Spectra7 Partners With Foxconn to Deliver Next Generation 800Gbps Data Center Interconnects

Foxconn will Offer Active Copper Cables with new GC1122 GaugeChangerTM Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(TSX-V:SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (“Spectra7” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Inc. (Foxconn) a leading supplier of interconnect solutions will support next generation 800Gbps Active Copper Cable (ACC) interconnects using Spectra7’s new GC1122 solution.

“Spectra 7 is a key player in the active copper cable market and Foxconn Interconnect Technology has confidently adopted Spectra7 solutions as a fundamental component of our active cable development,” said Yan Margulis, VP Sales and Marketing at Foxconn. “We are seeing significant interest from our largest customers for 800Gbps ACCs with Spectra7 technology and are pleased to be working with them.”

“We’re extremely proud to be working closely with such a major interconnect supplier to the data center market on 800Gbps ACCs using our GaugeChanger™ technology,” said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. “The joint collaboration with Foxconn Interconnect Technology is a major milestone in the development of our 800Gbps data center technology.”

The GC1122 is the latest addition to the GaugeChanger™ product line and extends the data rate from 56Gbps to 112Gbps per lane. Since the GC1122 is analog and highly linear, dynamics such as line rate adjustment, multi-level signaling, intermittent line silence, transmit pre-emphasis or amplitude adjustment and receiver adaptivity are fully preserved.

GaugeChanger™ is an innovative and disruptive technology that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics. It works equally well at 25Gbps NRZ, 50Gbps PAM-4 and 100Gbps PAM-4 enabling new connector standards of 100, 200, 400 and 800Gbps.

ABOUT FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY, LIMITED (“FIT”)

Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Limited focuses on the development, manufacturing and marketing of electronic and optoelectronic connectors, antennas, acoustic components, cables and modules for applications in computers, communication equipment, consumer electronics, automobiles, industrial and green energy field products. With offices and manufacturing sites located in Asia, the Americas and Europe, FIT is a global leader in the manufacturing of high precision interconnect components.

For more information, visit FIT’s website: fit-foxconn.com.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

