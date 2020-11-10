Spectra7 Announces Longer Reach Active Copper Cable Solution for Data Center Connectivity Applications

New GC2802 GaugeChanger™ Solution Targeted at new Generation of High-Performance Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Servers

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(TSX-V:SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (“Spectra7” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced the GC2802 IC to support longer reach data center server interconnect applications.

In 2019, The Worldwide Data Center Server market size was USD 42,630 million and it is expected to reach USD 58,810 million by the end of 2026.1 The majority of this growth is driven by demand from Hyperscalers.

New Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) architectures are driving the need for longer and higher bandwidth server interconnects. Additionally, as Hyperscalers transition from 32 port switches to higher radix 64 port switches, interconnect lengths to servers will increase and span several racks.

The GC2802 is the latest addition to the GaugeChanger™ product line and provides additional gain at higher bandwidth to achieve 30% longer reach Active Copper Cables (ACCs) than the current GC2502 product. The GC2802 also supports extended temperature range of -40 to 85C and is footprint compatible with the GC2502.

“The GC2802 is a significant step forward in performance and will allow us to address new AI and ML server connectivity topologies that are appearing in the Data Center,” said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. “We have several customers ready to start building qual samples with these new parts and anticipate production revenue in 2021 from this new product.”

GaugeChanger™ is an innovative and disruptive technology that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics. It works equally well at 25Gbps NRZ and 50Gbps PAM-4 enabling new connector standards of 100, 200 and 400Gbps.

