Spectra Logic and Dalet Collaborate to Deliver a Certified End-to-End Media Management Solution

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spectra Logic, a leader in data storage and management solutions, today announced that it has established a collaborative relationship with Dalet, a global leader in media workflows. Dalet joins Spectra’s certification program to deliver a fully integrated solution that combines Dalet Galaxy five with Spectra’s BlackPearl® Object Storage platform, providing a unique media asset management platform that extends from content creation to asset preservation. Bringing greater efficiencies and ease of use to users in media and entertainment, the joint solution encompasses production, asset management, orchestration, storage tiering and intelligent lifecycle management, and delivers the following:

Plug-and-play media production and management workflows that simplify deployment and reduce the number of vendors, decreasing overall costs and enhancing support

Rich software that facilitates simple, modern storage tiering and lifecycle management

Flexible architecture that seamlessly adapts to evolving business needs so customers can leverage both on-premise and cloud storage

Multi-tenancy applications that work simultaneously to share or isolate content on a single elegant storage platform

The Spectra BlackPearl and Dalet Galaxy five solution enables media assets to be easily discoverable and functional from anywhere, whether the assets are video, audio, text, files or graphics. Designed for numerous concurrent media workflows, Spectra’s BlackPearl eliminates the need for expensive third-party middleware by directly integrating with a wide range of production, automation and asset management applications. Dalet Galaxy five is the latest evolution of the Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management (MAM), Workflow Orchestration and Editorial platform that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows, and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems.

“We’re delighted to team up with a recognized industry leader like Spectra Logic whose market expertise aligns with ours to support media and entertainment clients by helping them optimize, share, store and monetize their multimedia content,” said Bea Alonso, product marketing director at Dalet. “The tight integration of Dalet Galaxy five and Spectra BlackPearl provides media professionals with the ability to achieve faster access to assets, simpler workflows, enriched collaboration, improved content sharing and enhanced multi-tier storage to give them a competitive edge.”

About Spectra BlackPearl

Spectra Logic continues to deliver modern end-to-end storage solutions that fit the ever-changing needs of this new era for broadcast, production and post-production. Spectra BlackPearl solves the problem of costly and complex approaches to digital preservation by combining NAS and S3-based interfaces with multiple storage targets into a simple and affordable solution. Spectra® RioBroker is a free data mover for BlackPearl that speeds file transfers, streamlines workflows and scales out BlackPearl in both performance and capacity to accommodate growing amounts of digital assets.

About Dalet Galaxy five

Dalet Galaxy five provides a central, unified multimedia content catalog and manages rich media assets across the organization enabling seamless collaboration. Workflow specific, task-oriented tools have native access to this central catalogue, facilitating every aspect of content creation, management and distribution: tools to design, manage and share media and metadata; tools to orchestrate the workflow, automate processes and human tasks; integration tools to unify disparate components into a cohesive system; business intelligence enables customizable reports for full visibility over the performance of your operations and systems.

About Spectra Logic Corporation

Spectra Logic develops data storage and data management solutions that solve the problem of long-term digital preservation for organizations dealing with exponential data growth. Dedicated solely to storage innovation for over 40 years, Spectra Logic’s uncompromising product and customer focus is proven by the adoption of its solutions by leaders in multiple industries globally. Spectra enables affordable, multi-decade data storage and access by creating new methods of managing information in all forms of storage—including archive, backup, cold storage, private cloud and public cloud. To learn more, visit www.SpectraLogic.com.

