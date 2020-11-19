Spectra BlackPearl Platform Now Available with Grass Valley Solutions to Make Media Workflows More Flexible and Scalable

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spectra Logic, a leader in data storage and management solutions, today announced that Grass Valley’s STRATUS has integrated with Spectra’s BlackPearl® Object Storage platform. Designed for numerous concurrent media workflows, BlackPearl eliminates the need for expensive third-party middleware by directly integrating with a wide range of production, automation and asset management applications. GV STRATUS is a video production and content management application that simplifies workflows, streamlines video editing and enables stories to break faster while providing creative freedom.

The joint solution between Spectra Logic and Grass Valley provides an end-to-end production solution that includes modern, open standard content storage and management of large repositories of assets. The combination provides fast and concurrent access to full or partial assets, irrespective of where the assets reside, whether on local or remote storage such as disk and tape, or in the cloud. With its seamless support for many storage mediums, Spectra’s BlackPearl combined with GV STRATUS simplifies workflows and provides powerful search and retrieval methods for any content to accelerate editing, sharing, collaborating and preserving of digital assets across the media infrastructure.

“We are delighted that the GV STRATUS solution is now certified to work seamlessly with Spectra’s BlackPearl platform, providing an excellent combination of asset management capabilities with effective content retrieval and long-term digital protection,” said Hossein ZiaShakeri, Spectra Logic Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances.

This integration comes as Spectra Logic joins the Grass Valley Technology Alliance (GVTA). The GVTA certification program delivers key benefits to customers, such as improved purchasing confidence and access to a wide range of systems and solutions that are interoperable with Grass Valley platforms and workflow components which ultimately means less integration problems and easier deployment.

“As our customers strive to deliver the captivating content and high production values that consumers demand, the Grass Valley Technology Alliance gives them access to trusted solutions, such as Spectra’s BlackPearl, that are tested and configured to ensure interoperability with Grass Valley’s solutions – one of the major hurdles our customers face when deploying mutli-vendor systems, ” said Tim Shoulders, CEO and president of Grass Valley. “We are delighted to see Spectra join the GVTA, bringing our valued ecosystem partners to a total of 22 diverse companies that support collaboration across the media production chain.”

Spectra BlackPearl

Spectra Logic continues to deliver modern end-to-end storage solutions that fit the ever-changing needs of this new era for broadcast, production and post-production. Spectra BlackPearl solves the problem of costly and complex approaches to digital preservation by combining NAS and S3-based interfaces with multiple storage targets into a simple and affordable solution. Spectra® RioBroker is a free data mover for BlackPearl that speeds file transfers, streamlines workflows and scales out BlackPearl in both performance and capacity to accommodate growing amounts of digital assets.

GV STRATUS

GV STRATUS is a video production and content management toolset that simplifies media workflows, putting a priority on speed to air, enabling stories to break faster while providing creative freedom. The solution delivers powerful search and retrieval tools for valuable archive content, delivering fast access to assets to speed up workflows.

About Spectra Logic Corporation

Spectra Logic develops data storage and data management solutions that solve the problem of long-term digital preservation for organizations dealing with exponential data growth. Dedicated solely to storage innovation for 40 years, Spectra Logic’s uncompromising product and customer focus is proven by the adoption of its solutions by leaders in multiple industries globally. Spectra enables affordable, multi-decade data storage and access by creating new methods of managing information in all forms of storage—including archive, backup, cold storage, private cloud and public cloud. To learn more, visit www.SpectraLogic.com.

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley’s end-to-end ecosystem of reliable, open standards-based solutions helps content creators, broadcasters and media organizations produce brilliant content and build successful media businesses. The trusted partner to many of the biggest and most creative names in the media and entertainment business, Grass Valley enables the production of rich, high-quality content that brings the viewer closer to the action, engages them with the story; and connects them with each other. Headquartered in Montreal, Grass Valley has been engaged in the media technology business for 60 years and is owned by Black Dragon Capital.

