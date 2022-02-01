Spatial Announces the Release of 2023 1.0

2023 1.0 Introduces Polyhedral Modeling, Further Extends Automation and Interoperability in Manufacturing, Elevates Cross-Department Collaboration and More

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spatial Corp, the leading 3D software development toolkit provider for design, manufacturing, and engineering solutions, and a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, announces today the production release of 2023 1.0. This release delivers: the introduction to ACIS Polyhedra, the ability to read and write a range of new file formats and their associated product-manufacturing information, the ability to create supports for parts in additive manufacturing workflows, support for the Mac ARM platform, and a myriad of other improvements to Spatial’s components.





Process Mesh Data in an ACIS Application with ACIS Polyhedra

New in 2023 1.0, Spatial is pleased to announce the addition of ACIS Polyhedra to the 3D ACIS Modeler (ACIS). ACIS Polyhedra provides functionality for the import, healing, querying, and subsequent manipulation of polyhedral bodies in ACIS.

Meshes are often ubiquitous in workflows that involve organic shapes, such as medical, dental, or artistic design applications, or in architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) or plant-/vessel-design workflows that involve large data sets. Moreover, meshes are increasingly popular for traditional CAD workflows and manufacturing industries like robotics, computer-aided manufacturing, and additive manufacturing.

With this technology, ACIS-based applications can now import and query meshes, perform any necessary healing and decimation, and perform Boolean operations such as unite and subtract on these imported mesh bodies. Such functionality extends ACIS into the domain of mesh geometry and provides ACIS customers with even more flexibility and performance for different types of geometric data.

Other ACIS Improvements:

Also in 2023 1.0, ACIS has now automated face pair detection for mid-surface generation. This improves the ease of use of the recently released mid-surface operator and enables more efficient CAE workflows.

Additionally, ACIS ray-firing performance has drastically improved with this new release. Thanks to multi-threading and multiple ray firing, ray-firing workflows are sped up by up to 100x. Optical design and robotic painting workflows, where multiple rays have to be fired and performance is very important, benefit greatly from this improvement.

Further Extend Automation in Manufacturing with CGM

New in 2023 1.0, CGM Modeler (CGM) and CGM Polyhedra introduce new functionality for automatic creation of supports for additive manufacturing workflows.

In particular, CGM now offers the ability to automatically compute support zones between the part and print tray as well as generate both non-solid and solid (volume and cone) type supports in these zones. This new functionality enables faster development of additive manufacturing applications while allowing users of such applications more flexible and robust workflows to quickly prepare parts for 3D printing.

Before this release, CGM offered manual functionality to create non-solid supports for 3D printing workflows. This functionality has been enhanced to automate the computation of where supports need to be added as well as the creation of more types of supports in these zones to better support metal printing workflows. This new functionality enables developers to quickly add easy-to-use and comprehensive support generation functionality in their 3D printing applications.

Enhance Manufacturing Processes with 3D InterOp

New in 2023 1.0, 3D InterOp introduces capabilities to read weld geometry from Creo® files and read part-level PMI in STEP AP242 assembly files.

Importing weld designs allows applications to seamlessly integrate critical weld geometry and data into downstream workflows. This data is important to ensure performant designs and efficient manufacturing processes as well as prepare the control and measurement of manufactured parts per quality standards.

Spatial continues to support collaboration with model-based design (MBD). Reading part-level PMI in STEP AP242 assemblies permits fast analysis of complex assemblies and enhances the process of manufacturing individual parts in assemblies.

Application users collaborating with STEP AP242 files benefit from features such as views, notes, dimensions, GD&T, and associativity to the underlying geometry. Application users also directly benefit from cost-effective manufacturing processes on STEP AP242 assembly files.

Efficiently Collaborate Across Disciplines in Building Information Modeling and Collaborate on Digital Twins with 3D InterOp

New in 2023 1.0, 3D InterOp introduces capabilities to import base points and survey points in Revit® files.

With 3D InterOp’s extension of its Revit® Reader, users can now import support shared coordinates, including project base points and survey points. Importing such points expands collaboration across disciplines and enables the faster integration of Revit projects into BIM (building information modeling) collaboration workflows.

Also in 2023 1.0, 3D InterOp introduces the capability to write glTF™ data for visualization workflows. This capability allows users to transform data to glTF™, a compact, cross-platform, and web-friendly output for their application workflows, and reach market opportunities with run-time optimized 3D assets.

The glTF™ format has been described by its creators as the “JPEG of 3D data.” Gaining the ability to write glTF™ data adds to workflows that consume 3D engineering data within virtual experiences and enable digital twins of products, production systems, and facilities.

New Support for Mac ARM Platform

Also new in 2023 1.0 is support for the Mac ARM platform. This applies to Spatial software development kits that were already supported on the Mac platform.

For specific details about the new features for Spatial SDKs and example workflows featuring these new functionalities, visit Spatial.com.

Other Release Highlights

This release also delivers a number of other improvements for various Spatial components. For more information, see the full list of highlights on Spatial.com.

