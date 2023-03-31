Southwestern Energy Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

Disciplined capital allocation and commitment to debt reduction

SPRING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Generated $1.1 billion net cash provided by operating activities, $1.9 billion net income and $346 million adjusted net income (non-GAAP)



– Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $799 million and free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $99 million

Reported total net production of 411 Bcfe, or 4.6 Bcfe per day, including 3.9 Bcf per day of gas and 107 MBbls per day of liquids

Invested $665 million of capital and placed 36 wells to sales, including 13 in Appalachia and 23 in Haynesville

Fully redeemed outstanding 7.75% Senior Notes due 2027 utilizing cash on hand and borrowings under revolving credit facility, consistent with debt reduction plan

“Southwestern Energy demonstrated during the quarter the quality of our dual-basin scale, portfolio optionality and differentiated access to premium markets, delivering strong operational performance and generating free cash flow for debt reduction,” said Bill Way, Southwestern Energy President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Guided by our disciplined capital allocation strategy, we are moderating planned annual activity, including delaying certain dry gas-focused completions. Our operating flexibility, continued capital efficiency improvements and progress driving lower than expected inflation enable us to align capital investment with expected cash flow while maintaining our productive capacity to capitalize on the constructive longer-term natural gas outlook. Southwestern Energy continues to execute our strategy to deliver shareholder value by meeting growing global demand for lower-carbon, reliable energy,” continued Way.

Financial Results

For the three months ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 1,939 $ (2,675 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 346 $ 447 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.76 $ (2.40 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.31 $ 0.40 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 799 $ 905 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,137 $ 972 Net cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 764 $ 861 Total capital investments (1) $ 665 $ 544 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 99 $ 317

(1) Capital investments includes a decrease of $6 million and an increase of $43 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, relating to the change in accrued expenditures between periods.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, Southwestern Energy recorded net income of $1.9 billion, or $1.76 per diluted share, including a gain on mark-to-market of unsettled derivatives. Excluding this and other one-time items, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $346 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $799 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.1 billion, net cash flow (non-GAAP) was $764 million and free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $99 million.

During the quarter, the Company fully redeemed its outstanding 7.75% Senior Notes due 2027 utilizing cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility. As of March 31, 2023, Southwestern Energy had total debt of $3.95 billion and net debt to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of 1.2x. At the end of the quarter, the Company had $210 million of borrowings under its revolving credit facility and $89 million in outstanding letters of credit.

The Company is currently rated one notch below an investment grade credit rating by all three credit agencies. In January 2023, S&P updated Southwestern Energy to positive outlook, joining Fitch, which updated the Company to positive outlook in August 2022.

As indicated in the table below, first quarter 2023 weighted average realized price was $3.48 per Mcfe, excluding the impact of derivatives and net of $0.27 per Mcfe of transportation expenses. Including derivatives, weighted average realized price for the first quarter was down 2% from $3.24 per Mcfe in 2022 to $3.18 per Mcfe in 2023 primarily due to lower commodity prices including a 31% decrease in NYMEX Henry Hub and a 19% decrease in WTI.

Realized Prices For the three months ended (includes transportation costs) March 31, 2023 2022 Natural Gas Price: NYMEX Henry Hub price ($/MMBtu)(1) $ 3.42 $ 4.95 Discount to NYMEX (2) (0.20 ) (0.45 ) Average realized gas price, excluding derivatives ($/Mcf) $ 3.22 $ 4.50 Gain (loss) on settled financial basis derivatives ($/Mcf) (0.08 ) 0.01 Loss on settled commodity derivatives ($/Mcf) (0.24 ) (1.51 ) Average realized gas price, including derivatives ($/Mcf) $ 2.90 $ 3.00 Oil Price: WTI oil price ($/Bbl) (3) $ 76.13 $ 94.29 Discount to WTI (4) (10.21 ) (7.99 ) Average realized oil price, excluding derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 65.92 $ 86.30 Average realized oil price, including derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 58.17 $ 50.29 NGL Price: Average realized NGL price, excluding derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 24.39 $ 39.33 Average realized NGL price, including derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 24.58 $ 27.08 Percentage of WTI, excluding derivatives 32 % 42 % Total Weighted Average Realized Price (5): Excluding derivatives ($/Mcfe) $ 3.48 $ 4.88 Including derivatives ($/Mcfe) $ 3.18 $ 3.24

(1) Based on last day settlement prices from monthly futures contracts. (2) This discount includes a basis differential, a heating content adjustment, physical basis sales, third-party transportation charges and fuel charges, and excludes financial basis derivatives. (3) Based on the average daily settlement price of the nearby month futures contract over the period. (4) This discount primarily includes location and quality adjustments. (5) Net of $0.27 per Mcfe third-party transportation charges.

Operational Results

Total net production for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 411 Bcfe, of which 86% was natural gas, 12% NGLs and 2% oil. Capital investments totaled $665 million for the first quarter of 2023, consistent with the Company’s front-end loaded capital program, with 31 wells drilled, 36 wells completed and 36 wells placed to sales.

For the three months ended March 31, Production 2023 2022 Natural gas production (Bcf) 353 376 Oil production (MBbls) 1,418 1,270 NGL production (MBbls) 8,240 6,919 Total production (Bcfe) 411 425 Average unit costs per Mcfe Lease operating expenses (1) $ 1.05 $ 0.94 General & administrative expenses (2) $ 0.10 $ 0.09 Taxes, other than income taxes $ 0.16 $ 0.13 Full cost pool amortization $ 0.75 $ 0.63

(1) Includes post-production costs such as gathering, processing, fractionation and compression. (2) Excludes $25 million in merger-related expenses related to our 2021 Haynesville acquisitions for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Appalachia – In the first quarter, total production was 251 Bcfe, with NGL production of 91 MBbls per day and oil production of 16 MBbls per day. The Company drilled 19 wells, completed 15 wells and placed 13 wells to sales with an average lateral length of 14,916 feet.

Haynesville – In the first quarter, total production was 160 Bcfe. There were 12 wells drilled, 21 wells completed and 23 wells placed to sales in the quarter with an average lateral length of 8,207 feet.

For the three months ended E&P Division Results March 31, 2023 Appalachia Haynesville Gas production (Bcf) 193 160 Liquids production Oil (MBbls) 1,409 8 NGL (MBbls) 8,240 — Production (Bcfe) 251 160 Capital investments (in millions) Drilling and completions, including workovers $ 219 $ 359 Land acquisition and other 26 2 Capitalized interest and expense 31 20 Total capital investments $ 276 $ 381 Gross operated well activity summary Drilled 19 12 Completed 15 21 Wells to sales 13 23 Total weighted average realized price per Mcfe, excluding derivatives $ 3.68 $ 3.17

Wells to sales summary For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Gross wells to sales Average lateral length (ft) Appalachia Super Rich Marcellus 11 15,701 Dry Gas Marcellus 2 10,596 Haynesville 23 8,207 Total 36

Second Quarter 2023 Guidance Update

Based on current market conditions, Southwestern expects second quarter production and price differentials to be within the following ranges.

PRODUCTION For the quarter ended June 30, 2023 Gas production (Bcf) 355 – 365 Liquids (% of production) ~13.0% Total (Bcfe) 408 – 420 PRICING Natural gas discount to NYMEX including transportation (1) $0.60 – $0.72 per Mcf Oil discount to West Texas Intermediate (WTI) including transportation $10.00 – $12.00 per Bbl Natural gas liquids realization as a % of WTI including transportation 24% – 32%

(1) Includes an estimated $0.05 to $0.06 per Mcf loss on basis hedges.

Conference Call

Southwestern Energy will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Central to discuss first quarter 2023 financial and operating results. To participate, dial US toll-free 877-883-0383, or international 412-902-6506 and enter access code 6306886. The conference call will webcast live at www.swn.com.

A replay will also be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com following the call.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is a leading U.S. producer and marketer of natural gas and natural gas liquids focused on responsibly developing large-scale energy assets in the nation’s most prolific shale gas basins. SWN’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution. For additional information, please visit www.swn.com and www.swncrreport.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on current expectations. The words “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “estimate,” “continue,” “potential,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “objective,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “expect,” “believe,” “predict,” “budget,” “projection,” “goal,” “forecast,” “model,” “target”, “seek”, “strive,” “would,” “approximate,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements may be forward looking even in the absence of these particular words.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the expectations of plans, business strategies, objectives and growth and anticipated financial and operational performance, including guidance regarding our strategy to develop reserves, drilling plans and programs (including the number of rigs and frac crews to be used), estimated reserves and inventory duration, projected production and sales volume and growth rates, projected commodity prices, basis and average differential, impact of commodity prices on our business, projected average well costs, generation of free cash flow, our return of capital strategy, including the amount and timing of any redemptions, repayments or repurchases of our common stock, outstanding debt securities or other debt instruments, leverage targets, our ability to maintain or improve our credit ratings, our ability to achieve our debt reduction plan, leverage levels and financial profile, our hedging strategy, our environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and our ability to achieve anticipated results of such initiatives, expected benefits from acquisitions, potential acquisitions, divestitures, potential divestitures and strategic transactions, the timing thereof and our ability to achieve the intended operational, financial and strategic benefits of any such transactions or other initiatives. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The estimates and assumptions upon which forward-looking statements are based are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks that are beyond our control. Although we believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assure you that such statements will be realized or that the events and circumstances they describe will occur. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements contained herein.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in any forward-looking statement are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties incident to the exploration for and the development, production, gathering and sale of natural gas, NGLs and oil, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, the costs and results of drilling and operations, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, the ability to add proved reserves in the future, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, legislative and regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating natural gas and oil reserves and in projecting future rates of production, the quality of technical data, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, a change in our credit rating, an increase in interest rates, our ability to achieve our debt reduction plan, our ability to increase commitments under our revolving credit facility, our hedging and other financial contracts, our ability to maintain leases that may expire if production is not established or profitably maintained, our ability to transport our production to the most favorable markets or at all, any increase in severance or similar taxes, the impact of the adverse outcome of any material litigation against us or judicial decisions that affect us or our industry generally, the effects of weather or power outages, increased competition, the financial impact of accounting regulations and critical accounting policies, the comparative cost of alternative fuels, credit risk relating to the risk of loss as a result of non-performance by our counterparties, including as a result of financial or banking failures, impacts of world health events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cybersecurity risks, geopolitical and business conditions in key regions of the world, our ability to realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, divestitures, and strategic transactions, our ability to achieve our GHG emission reduction goals and the costs associated therewith, and any other factors described or referenced under Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

We have no obligation and make no undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, (in millions, except share/per share amounts) 2023 2022 Operating Revenues: Gas sales $ 1,145 $ 1,692 Oil sales 95 111 NGL sales 201 272 Marketing 679 866 Other (2 ) 2 2,118 2,943 Operating Costs and Expenses: Marketing purchases 667 862 Operating expenses 418 381 General and administrative expenses 46 44 Merger-related expenses — 25 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 313 275 Taxes, other than income taxes 68 57 1,512 1,644 Operating Income 606 1,299 Interest Expense: Interest on debt 63 68 Other interest charges 3 3 Interest capitalized (30 ) (30 ) 36 41 Gain (Loss) on Derivatives 1,401 (3,927 ) Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt (19 ) (2 ) Other Loss, Net (1 ) — Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 1,951 (2,671 ) Provision for Income Taxes: Current — 4 Deferred 12 — 12 4 Net Income (Loss) $ 1,939 $ (2,675 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share: Basic $ 1.76 $ (2.40 ) Diluted $ 1.76 $ (2.40 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 1,100,278,261 1,114,610,964 Diluted 1,102,396,636 1,114,610,964

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31,



2023 December 31,



2022 ASSETS (in millions) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3 $ 50 Accounts receivable, net 667 1,401 Derivative assets 463 145 Other current assets 66 68 Total current assets 1,199 1,664 Natural gas and oil properties, using the full cost method 36,430 35,763 Other 532 527 Less: Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (25,704 ) (25,387 ) Total property and equipment, net 11,258 10,903 Operating lease assets 175 177 Long-term derivative assets 201 72 Other long-term assets 104 110 Total long-term assets 480 359 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,937 $ 12,926 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,549 $ 1,835 Taxes payable 109 136 Interest payable 27 86 Derivative liabilities 409 1,317 Current operating lease liabilities 43 42 Other current liabilities 29 65 Total current liabilities 2,166 3,481 Long-term debt 3,935 4,392 Long-term operating lease liabilities 128 133 Long-term derivative liabilities 208 378 Other long-term liabilities 246 218 Total long-term liabilities 4,517 5,121 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 2,500,000,000 shares authorized; issued 1,162,882,464 shares as of March 31, 2023 and 1,161,545,588 shares as of December 31, 2022 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 7,178 7,172 Accumulated deficit (600 ) (2,539 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9 ) 6 Common stock in treasury, 61,614,693 shares as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (327 ) (327 ) Total equity 6,254 4,324 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 12,937 $ 12,926

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,939 $ (2,675 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 313 275 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2 2 Deferred income taxes 12 — (Gain) loss on derivatives, unsettled (1,524 ) 3,232 Stock-based compensation 1 1 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 19 2 Other 2 (1 ) Change in assets and liabilities, excluding impact from acquisitions: Accounts receivable 734 89 Accounts payable (257 ) 126 Taxes payable (27 ) (13 ) Interest payable (33 ) (16 ) Inventories (14 ) 4 Other assets and liabilities (30 ) (54 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,137 972 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Capital investments (670 ) (500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (670 ) (500 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Payments on current portion of long-term debt — (202 ) Payments on long-term debt (437 ) (21 ) Payments on revolving credit facility (1,357 ) (2,803 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,317 2,517 Change in bank drafts outstanding (33 ) 34 Cash paid for tax withholding (4 ) (4 ) Net cash used in financing activities (514 ) (479 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (47 ) (7 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 50 28 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3 $ 21

Hedging Summary

A detailed breakdown of derivative financial instruments and financial basis positions as of March 31, 2023, including the remainder of 2023 and excluding those positions that settled in the first quarter, is shown below. Please refer to the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for complete information on the Company’s commodity, basis and interest rate protection.

Weighted Average Price per MMBtu Volume (Bcf) Swaps Sold Puts Purchased



Puts Sold Calls Natural gas 2023 Fixed price swaps 453 $ 3.15 $ — $ — $ — Two-way costless collars 116 — — 2.86 3.21 Three-way costless collars 145 — 2.07 2.49 2.91 Total 714 2024 Fixed price swaps 528 $ 3.54 $ — $ — $ — Two-way costless collars 44 — — 3.07 3.53 Three-way costless collars 11 — 2.25 2.80 3.54 Total 583 2025 Three-way costless collars 99 — 2.50 3.75 5.69

Natural gas financial basis positions Volume Basis Differential (Bcf) ($/MMBtu) Q2 2023 Dominion South 34 $ (0.75 ) TCO 22 $ (0.60 ) TETCO M3 15 $ (0.55 ) Trunkline Zone 1A 3 $ (0.29 ) Total 74 $ (0.64 ) Q3 2023 Dominion South 34 $ (0.75 ) TCO 22 $ (0.62 ) TETCO M3 16 $ (0.66 ) Trunkline Zone 1A 3 $ (0.29 ) Total 75 $ (0.67 ) Q4 2023 Dominion South 33 $ (0.75 ) TCO 20 $ (0.61 ) TETCO M3 15 $ (0.18 ) Trunkline Zone 1A 3 $ (0.29 ) Total 71 $ (0.57 ) 2024 Dominion South 46 $ (0.71 ) 2025 Dominion South 9 $ (0.64 )

Call Options – Natural Gas (Net) Volume Weighted Average



Strike Price (Bcf) ($/MMBtu) 2023 36 $ 2.95 2024 9 $ 3.00 Total 45

Weighted Average Price per Bbl Volume (MBbls) Swaps Sold Puts Purchased



Puts Sold Calls Oil 2023 Fixed price swaps 999 $ 62.61 $ — $ — $ — Two-way costless collars 294 — — 70.00 80.58 Three-way costless collars 926 — 34.09 45.68 56.07 Total 2,219 2024 Fixed price swaps 1,571 $ 71.06 $ — $ — $ — Two-way costless collars 146 — — 70.00 78.25 Total 1,717 2025 Fixed price swaps 41 $ 77.66 $ — $ — $ — Ethane 2023 Fixed price swaps 5,570 $ 11.51 $ — $ — $ — 2024 Fixed price swaps 1,305 $ 10.81 $ — $ — $ — Propane 2023 Fixed price swaps 3,592 $ 36.31 $ — $ — $ — 2024 Fixed price swaps 1,094 $ 35.70 $ — $ — $ — Normal Butane 2023 Fixed price swaps 591 $ 40.96 $ — $ — $ — 2024 Fixed price swaps 329 $ 40.74 $ — $ — $ — Natural Gasoline 2023 Fixed price swaps 512 $ 63.74 $ — $ — $ — 2024 Fixed price swaps 329 $ 64.37 $ — $ — $ —

Put Options – Oil (Net) Volume Weighted Average



Strike Price (MBbls) ($/Bbl) 2023 127 $ 73.50

Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). However, management believes certain non-GAAP performance measures may provide financial statement users with additional meaningful comparisons between current results, the results of the Company’s peers and of prior periods.

