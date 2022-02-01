Southlake Town Square to See Slew of New Openings in 2022

New brand experiences to be found in Southlake’s acclaimed lifestyle destination.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–2022 is off to a great start with a host of new retail openings at Southlake Town Square, DFW’s premier lifestyle destination. Shoppers are invited to connect in person with their favorite brands, products and experiences.

“Southlake Town Square continues to be a top shopping destination in Dallas-Fort Worth, one that attracts top brands through our careful selection and placement of high-quality retail options that bring shoppers back again and again,” said Jason Kasal, vice president and senior leasing director with Kite Realty Group. “2022 is already seeing a flurry of activity, setting the stage for another incredible year of highly sought-after brands opening their doors at Town Square.”

Aerie, the popular clothing retailer specializing in unique casual looks including athleisure, swim and undergarments at the crossroads of comfort and style, has committed to opening an exciting new location at Southlake Town Square before the end of the year. Aerie will be located on Grand Avenue next to Starbucks.

Nike is also opening in Southlake Town Square to offer a brand experience directly to the Southlake customer. The store will be located on Grand Avenue between Bath and Body Works and Victoria’s Secret. The store is expected to open this fall.

Doubling its size and creating a new, 7,000-square-foot flagship location at Southlake Town Square, Lululemon will relocate to a new location near Tesla and Apple on Grand Avenue. Known for creating high-performance athletic apparel and accessories through its human-led approach, Lululemon’s new flagship store is expected to open at Southlake Town Square in time for the busy back-to-school shopping season.

Filling Lululemon’s current space between Travis Mathew and Peloton will be the premium outdoor brand YETI. This location will be YETI’s second in DFW and the first in Tarrant County for the Texas-based brand. YETI is also expected to open before the end of the year.

Brandy Melville, the European clothing and fashion accessories brand, makes its DFW debut at Southlake Town Square this summer in a 2,200-square-foot space between Anthropologie and Sephora on Grand Avenue West. The “it” brand is popular with young women for its cool, casual style.

Opening this fall and offering a personalized skincare experience along with products ranging from cleansers to exfoliants, as well as moisturizers and sunscreens, HeyDay has committed to a 2,329-square-foot home between Athleta and Fabletics on State Street. Southlake will be the second location in Texas for the brand, which specializes in cutting through the noise in the skincare industry to teach guests about their unique skin so that they may put their best face forward.

Restaurants new to Southlake Town Square in 2022 will include Ferah Tex-Med, opening in June to offer modern Mediterranean cuisine with a Texas twist from its location on Carroll Avenue, next to Nothing Bundt Cakes; and Nikko, specializing in sushi and Asian cuisine, which is expected to open in August on Southlake Boulevard, next to Trader Joe’s. Stella Trattoria, a new restaurant that opened in April, offers authentic Italian cuisine on State Street, across from Market by Macy’s.

The fun is already ramping up at Southlake Town Square, with EVO Entertainment’s 68,733-square-foot entertainment destination at 1450 Plaza Place at Southlake Town Square now open. Guests are jumping in bumper cars, throwing strikes and delighting in the comfort of premium seating and a full menu while watching movies at EVO. Guests enjoy dine-in movie theaters from the comfort of their soft, heated reclining seats, and the ability to order a wide selection of gourmet food and beverages, including wine, beer and spirits. A variety of films — from the newest releases to well-loved classics – can be viewed on any of seven screens. The venue also includes a full restaurant and bar, gaming (including virtual reality), bowling, bumper cars, private party rooms and other unique entertainment options. An outdoor gathering place includes a green space front yard with seating and a fire pit connecting the environment to nearby Muchacho Tex Mex.

Combining the art of movie-going with gourmet dining and mixology, plus bowling and gaming options, EVO Entertainment presents a host of entertainment opportunities all in one convenient place, and chose Southlake Town Square as its first DFW-area location.

About Southlake Town Square

Located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Southlake, Texas, Southlake Town is a 130-acre, open-air, mixed-use development that boasts more than 120 specialty retail shops and restaurants, including the first Market by Macy’s in the U.S., Apple, Tesla, Madewell, Free People, Anthropologie, lululemon, Sephora, Evo Entertainment and Trader Joes; an upscale urban Hilton Hotel; offices; city and county government buildings; a U.S. Post Office and residential brownstones. To learn more, please visit SouthlakeTownSquare.com or call 817-329-5566. Connect socially with Southlake Town Square online via its Facebook or Instagram.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned interests in 181 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.8 million square feet of gross leasable space. For more information, please visit kiterealty.com.

