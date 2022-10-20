Southlake Town Square Has Lots in Store for 2023

New brand experiences to be found in Southlake’s acclaimed lifestyle destination via buzzworthy brands.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Southlake Town Square will look very different in the new year, as the acclaimed lifestyle destination makes room for a whole host of new brands.

“Over the last 12 months, Southlake Town Square has taken the most significant leap forward in attracting more premier retail brands than the project has experienced in its 20-plus-year history. From announcing Nike, Aerie, YETI, Brandy Melville and HeyDay earlier this year to now being able to welcome Aritzia, Faherty, Tecovas, Mizzen + Main and gorjana to the mix, this momentum will propel the project forward over the next few years,” noted Jason Kasal, vice president and senior leasing director of Kite Realty Group (NYSE: KRG).

“It’s reminiscent of expanding Apple and adding in Travis Mathew, Warby Parker, Peloton, Tommy John, Free People, UNTUCKit and LUSH in the past several years,” he said. “The evolution of the merchandising mix over the past five years is truly incredible.”

Opening Spring 2023

gorjana, a jewelry brand based in Laguna Beach, California, is owned by husband and wife duo Jason and Gorjana Reidel. Referred to as “jewelry you’ll live in,” the eponymous line features fine jewelry, as well as a selection of 18k gold plated styles with features that allow the wearer to make each piece their own. gorjana’s new home in Southlake Town Square will be in the space formerly dedicated to Kendra Scott, which has relocated to a larger space within Southlake Town Square.

Rowan offers ear piercings performed exclusively by a licensed nurse using only hypoallergenic earrings made from premium, nickel-free materials. Rowan nurses have extensive experience in creating a stress-free environment and are experts in the use of PPE while maintaining sterility. Known for always putting their clients first, Rowan nurses use a gentle, hand-pressured device with pre-sterilized 14k gold or stainless steel earrings to pierce. Rowan will be located between Tyler’s and Pottery Barn, next to the Sprinkles ATM.

Opening Summer 2023

Aritzia is a popular Canadian fashion retail brand delivering “Everyday Luxury” through engaging service, beautiful products, aspirational environments and captivating communications. Aritzia will be located near Apple and Tesla.

Mizzen + Main, makers of “the best damn dress shirt,” offers a variety of menswear that combines the perfect blend of fibers with modern silhouettes that look great and feel even better. Mizzen + Main will be located near the new and expanded Kendra Scott.

Third Love is an American lingerie company founded by Heidi Zak and her husband David Spector in 2013. They are known for marketing body positivity while offering size-inclusive bras and half-cup sizes. The company produces bras in 78 different sizes and will be located between Athleta and Fabletics.

Postino, the eclectic and funky wine café originally from Phoenix, will open its first Tarrant County location in Southlake Town Square. Postino offers unique and approachable wines, scrumptious food prepared with local ingredients and a warm culture that brings everyone together. Postino will transform its space to offer an indoor/outdoor environment unlike anything presently in Southlake Town Square. Postino will be located near Free People and Moxie’s.

Fall 2023

Faherty offers men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and accessories made from premium fabrics with gotta-feel-it-to-believe-it softness. The family-owned company is sustainably minded and will be located across from Anthropologie in Southlake Town Square.

Tecovas is an Austin-based retailer of cowboy hats and Western wear whose brand was born out of a love for cowboy boots held by the company’s founder, Paul Hedrick. Along with cowboy boots, Tecovas will offer leather accessories and denim products from its Southlake Town Square location near Apple and Tesla.

New in 2022

Southlake Town Square celebrated several exciting new openings in 2022 that will continue enhancing the center’s one-of-a-kind lifestyle mix.

In September, Brandy Melville, the European clothing and fashion accessories brand, made its DFW debut in a 2,200-square-foot space between Anthropologie and Sephora on Grand Avenue West. The “it” brand is popular with young women for its cool, casual style.

YETI, the premium outdoor brand, will open October 13 in a space between Travis Mathew and Peloton. This location is YETI’s second in DFW and the first in Tarrant County for the Texas-based brand.

Aerie, the popular clothing retailer specializing in unique casual looks including athleisure, swim and undergarments at the crossroads of comfort and style, will open a new location at Southlake Town Square on October 20, located on Grand Avenue next to Starbucks.

Nike is also opening in Southlake Town Square to offer a brand experience directly to the Southlake customer. The store will be located on Grand Avenue between Bath and Body Works and Victoria’s Secret, and is expected to open before the end of the year.

Doubling its size and creating a new, 7,000-square-foot flagship location at Southlake Town Square, Lululemon has relocated to a new location near Tesla and Apple on Grand Avenue. They are known for creating high-performance athletic apparel and accessories through a human-led approach,

Opening before the end of 2022 to offer a personalized skincare experience along with products ranging from cleansers to exfoliants, as well as moisturizers and sunscreens, HeyDay has committed to a 2,329-square-foot home between Athleta and Fabletics on State Street. Southlake will be the second location in Texas for the brand, which specializes in cutting through the noise in the skincare industry to teach guests about their unique skin so that they may put their best face forward.

Restaurants new to Southlake Town Square in 2022 include Ferah Tex-Med, offering modern Mediterranean cuisine with a Texas twist from its location on Carroll Avenue, next to Nothing Bundt Cakes; and Nikko, specializing in sushi and Asian cuisine, next to Trader Joe’s. Stella Trattoria offers authentic Italian cuisine on State Street, across from Market by Macy’s.

