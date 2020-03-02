Southern University Law Center Launches META at its Campus

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–META is a teletherapy platform that helps college students gain confidential and easy access to mental wellness providers. Southern University Law Center (SULC) has become the latest institution of higher learning to offer the META mental wellness program to students.

META connects students to a national network of licensed counselors, therapists, and psychologists. Students download the app, choose a provider, and receive counseling through the privacy and convenience of their smart phones via chat, video, or voice calls. The platform provides students the freedom to choose a therapist who’s a good fit, and the ability to reach them quickly and easily.

Mental health issues are a growing concern among college populations. According to the American College Health Association, college students are struggling more with stress, anxiety, and depression than they ever have before; 60% have experienced “overwhelming anxiety” in the past 12 months. Yet large numbers of college students avoid seeking services due to privacy concerns and the stigma surrounding mental illness.

It’s also a concern for students of color. According to a Boston University survey of 43,000 college students, African-American students with symptoms of a mental health condition were half as likely as white students to be receiving treatment.

“ We have a proud tradition of equipping our diverse group of students with the best possible tools to help them succeed,” said John K. Pierre, Chancellor of Southern University Law Center. “ The META mental wellness program allows students to choose their own counselor and avoid the stigma of anyone knowing they’re in therapy. META’s positive messaging inspires students to consider their emotional health.”

META allows users to filter therapists by specialty, view provider video bios, and send chat messages before receiving counseling. Providers are available during nights and weekends to better fit the student’s schedule and users can utilize medical insurance or pay out-of-pocket if they choose.

About META:

META is the nation’s first teletherapy app built specifically for college students. META offers real-time, video counseling with licensed mental health professionals from the privacy of an Android or Apple smartphone. META’s mission is to circumvent the stigma surrounding mental health by offering users an easy way to receive counseling without having to visit an on-campus location. The app is free to download, and sessions can be paid for via credit card or insurance. www.meta.app.

About Southern University Law Center:

Opened in 1947, Southern University Law Center’s mission is to provide access and opportunity to all people. SULC is a public law school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and part of the historically black Southern University System. Recognized by PreLaw Magazine as one of the “Best Law Schools for Public Service,” The Law Center offers full-time, part-time, and evening programs. For students who want to pursue the JD and MPA, the school offers a joint-degree program in cooperation with the Nelson Mandela School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs at Southern. http://www.sulc.edu/

