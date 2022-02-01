Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits “Served Up” Podcast Launches Beverage Industry Book Club

– Featuring exclusive interviews with authors about their latest books, just in time for the holidays –

MIAMI & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#authors—Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that its Served Up podcast, featuring interviews with the hospitality industry’s most respected and celebrated leaders, has launched a new online book club at www.southernglazers.com/serveduppodcast. Just in time for the busy holiday shopping season, book worms in the beverage industry can check out the Served Up Book Club for recommendations on some of the latest books to buy and read exclusive interviews with the authors who are sharing their knowledge, experiences and stories.





Whether you’re a beverage industry professional, at-home cocktail and wine enthusiast, or an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion in the hospitality industry, you’ll find a library of diverse author interviews sharing insights about their careers and causes they care about most. If you’re hunting for a holiday gift idea or shopping for a stocking stuffer, there’s something in the Served Up Book Club for everyone’s favorite beverage-loving bibliophile. Authors featured include:

Derek Brown, author of Mindful Mixology: A Comprehensive Guide to No- and Low-Alcohol Cocktails

Camper English, author of Doctors and Distillers: The Remarkable Medicinal History of Beer, Wine, Spirits and Cocktails

Kim Haasarud, author of the “101” Cocktail Book Series

Adrian Miller, author of Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue

Natalie Maclean, author of Wine Witch On Fire: Rising from the Ashes of Divorce, Defamation, and Drinking Too Much

Shannon Mustipher, author of Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails

Jessica Pettit, author of Good Enough Now

Julie Reiner, author of The Craft Cocktail Party: Delicious for Every Occasion

Served Up, with hosts Bridget Albert and Julie Milroy, is available on Apple, Spotify and Amazon Music and is a source for beverage professionals to hear conversations on topics such as advocacy, entrepreneurship, and belonging with food and beverage industry and social justice thought leaders representing the diverse hospitality community.

Bridget Albert is the Senior Director, External Communications for Southern Glazer’s, a published author of Market-Fresh Mixology and award-winning mixologist with more than 25 years of hospitality industry experience. Julie Milroy is a Vice President, Supplier Development & Marketing for Southern Glazer’s with more than 17 years of experience in the beverage alcohol industry including roles in Sales, Human Resources, Marketing, and Commercial Strategy.

Follow the Served Up podcast on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @serveduppodcast. To pitch a guest for the show, to submit your book for the Book Club, or to schedule the Served Up team for on-site beverage industry event coverage, contact [email protected]. For more information about the podcast visit www.southernglazers.com/serveduppodcast.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

