Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits ‘Served Up’ Podcast Celebrates 100 Episodes

MIAMI & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#amazonmusic—Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)—the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that its Served Up podcast, featuring interviews with the beverage industry’s most respected and celebrated leaders, is celebrating its 100th episode. Originally launched in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to help hospitality professionals stay connected, Served Up has delivered weekly interviews discussing everything from beverage industry best practices and career paths to thought-provoking discussions on diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice.





Served Up is available on Apple, Spotify and Amazon Music and is a source for beverage professionals to hear from some of the most well-respected hospitality industry leaders sharing a mix of insights and ideas that help listeners advance their skills, customer experiences, and work environments. New episodes are available every Monday.

For the 100th episode, hosts Bridget Albert and Julie Milroy reflect on the past two years and some of their most notable guests, which include:

Kevin Jennings, CEO, Lamba Legal – Lamba Legal is a 501(c)(3) is a national organization committed to achieving full recognition of the civil rights of lesbians, gay men, transgender people, and everyone living with HIV through impact litigation, education, and public policy work.

– Lamba Legal is a 501(c)(3) is a national organization committed to achieving full recognition of the civil rights of lesbians, gay men, transgender people, and everyone living with HIV through impact litigation, education, and public policy work. Chockie Tom, Doom Tiki Founder and Indigenous Visibility Advocate – Connecting her Pomo and Paiute heritage with her advocacy work, Chockie Tom brings a unique perspective to an industry lacking in Indigenous presence.

– Connecting her Pomo and Paiute heritage with her advocacy work, Chockie Tom brings a unique perspective to an industry lacking in Indigenous presence. Jessica Pettitt, Diversity and Inclusion trainer, speaker, and author of Good Enough Now – Jessica uses humor and straight talk to cultivate the space for fear to pass and learning to occur.

– Jessica uses humor and straight talk to cultivate the space for fear to pass and learning to occur. Yannick Benjamin, Co-Founder of Wine on Wheels and Wheeling Forward – On a mission to get rid of all the barriers to embrace incredible human beings who have disabilities and who also represent a total spending power of over $500 billion dollars.

– On a mission to get rid of all the barriers to embrace incredible human beings who have disabilities and who also represent a total spending power of over $500 billion dollars. Farmer Lee Jones, Farmer at The Chef’s Garden, The Culinary Vegetable Institute, and author of The Chef’s Garden – Champion of flavor-rich food that will revolutionize kitchens with sustainable nutrition that fuels the body.

Champion of flavor-rich food that will revolutionize kitchens with sustainable nutrition that fuels the body. Erica Fields, President of CIVITAS Regional LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce – A transgender rights warrior that remains committed to extending and preserving rights of all humans.

– A transgender rights warrior that remains committed to extending and preserving rights of all humans. David Wondrich, Beverage Alcohol Resource partner, author of IMBIBE!, Punch, and The Oxford Companion of Spirits & Cocktails – The world’s foremost authority on cocktails and their history.

Adrian Miller, author of Soul Food, The President’s Kitchen Cabinet, and Black Smoke – Celebrates African American foodways and African American cooks.

Celebrates African American foodways and African American cooks. Julia Momosé, author of The Way of the Cocktail: Japanese traditions, techniques & recipes – Born and raised in Japan, Julia’s style is reflective in her heritage, with effort to create lasting space for her Japanese background throughout her work.

Born and raised in Japan, Julia’s style is reflective in her heritage, with effort to create lasting space for her Japanese background throughout her work. Garrett Oliver, Brewmaster for Brooklyn Brewing and Founder of the Michael James Jackson Foundation for Brewing and Distilling – Garrett created the Michael James Jackson Foundation to drive diversity throughout the beverage industry.

Bridget Albert is a National Director of Education for Southern Glazer’s, published author of Market-Fresh Mixology and award-winning mixologist with more than 25 years of hospitality industry experience. Julie Milroy is a Vice President, Supplier Development & Marketing for Southern Glazer’s with more than 17 years of experience in the beverage alcohol industry including roles in Sales, Human Resources, Marketing, and Commercial Strategy.

Follow the Served Up podcast on social media @serveduppodcast on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. To pitch a guest for the show or to book the Served Up team for beverage industry event coverage, contact [email protected]. For more information about the podcast visit https://southernglazers.com/newsroom/served-up.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

